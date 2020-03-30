Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga: Nintendo Switch – Release Date, Trailer, Pre-order & more

The Skywalker Saga looks set to be another out of this world addition to the Nintendo Switch.

The next instalment of the thrilling LEGO Star Wars series is hurtling it’s way onto the Nintendo Switch this year and promises to be the best one yet.

With a unique take on the LEGO Star Wars franchise, the game is set to wow hardcore fans and newcomers to the game alike.

The revolutionary new gameplay style looks set to re-define LEGO games forever, with it’s unique with of playing the game.

No longer will you have to follow a linear narrative; the sky is the limit with this game and the whole galaxy is at your fingertips.

This newfound freedom looks set to greatly enhance the game and offer something new and fresh to the franchise which has been getting very samey over the past years and offering little to get excited about.

This is easily a game that is going to become a gem for the Nintendo Switch console and one to look out for on release day.

Here is the lowdown on everything you need to know about The Skywalker Saga on the Nintendo Switch.

Release date

Unfortunately, little is known about the exact release date of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, it is still yet to be confirmed on all consoles, but one thing for sure is that it is being released this year.

NEW WAYS TO PLAY: A truly unique take on the way LEGO Star Wars is played.

Whether or not Coronavirus will delay the game further is yet to be seen, but it seems like the game is still set to drop this year, with some predicting we will see the game around September time.

Trailer

LEGO gave us an early Christmas present last year with the release of the official trailer for The Skywalker Saga last December.

THE TRAILER: It may be short but it sure packs a punch.

This short but sweet trailer gives a brief glimpse into what’s included in the game and how all nine episodes will feature in one action-packed game set to make even the most sceptical wanting to know more.

READ MORE: Lego Star wars pre-order guide

Unfortunately, no new updates on the game have been announced yet, especially for the Nintendo Switch version which has left many fans disappointed.

But hopefully, this game will make an appearance on the next Nintendo Direct broadcast to put fans’ minds at ease.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the graphics will differ on the Nintendo Switch version of the game, so hopefully, we will get some gameplay footage really soon.

Pre-orders

Perhaps due to being a while off the release date, there are not currently any fantastic deals where you can get Star Wars merchandise with your copy of the game.

A NEW HOPE – Will this next Lego game revitalise the series?

However, this may change closer to the game’s release date so keep your eyes peeled for them. It would be sweet to get a limited-edition LEGO Minifigure after all.

The game is available to pre-order at Game, Amazon and Argos for £49.99.

Which may seem a little steep, but don’t worry, the price will go down closer to the release date.

READ MORE: Latest update for The Skywalker Saga