Genshin Impact Eremites: Locations, farming guide, best uses

Below we're going to talk about Eremites in Genshin Impact, their locations, provide a farming guide, and talk about best uses. The open-world action RPG Genshin Impact contains an expansive world where you will find many challenges and enemies during your journey. One of them is the Eremites, who will not always be kind to you but will be useful because of the loot they drop after you defeat them.

Eremites were introduced in the region of Sumeru, and are common enemies that are scattered across the Desert and Rainforest areas. In this guide, you will learn everything about Eremites and understand how they can be useful.

And if you are looking for more Genshin content, then be sure to check out our Fontaine character banner schedule. Also, we've got an article on where to find Mourning Flower in Genshin Impact.

Who are the Eremites?

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse

Eremites are groups of people who come from Sumeru's desert region. One of their features is the red bandages they wear on their foreheads or eyes, which serve as a unique item that only drops from these enemies. In most cases, they are common bandits who were once merchants but now have created many factions that are located around the world.

They are not respected by other residents and are considered a loosely organised group. In contrast, the Eremites also have good characters, such as Dehya, who is one of them by origin. In general, there are a lot of Eremites and you can find more than 200 locations with them traveling the world. So let's talk more about how they can be useful to you.

Eremites locations and farming guide

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Genshin Impact Interactive World Map

You can find Eremites only in Sumeru, but because they are common enemies that are usually huddled in camps, farming them becomes a quick and relatively easy endeavour. To create the best path for a quick item farm, you can use the interactive map, or follow our recommendations for the best locations with Eremits. Here's a list of them:

Devantaka Mountain

Mawtiyima Forest

North of Old Vanarana

Red Desert Area

Yasna Monument

Yazadaha Pool

It is in these locations that you will be able to find the largest clusters of enemies and build a route for a quick farming session. We would also like to highlight the Red Desert Area. It is the best choice for those who want to quickly collect the right amount of resources. Eremite representatives are here literally at every step and all you have to do is skillfully destroy them.

You can find the highest density of Eremites in the east and southeast parts of the Desert area. Use the Teleport Waypoints and walk along paved paths, most of the time these enemies set up camp nearby.

Be careful and be patient, because in most cases you need a lot of materials to ascend a weapon or character. Remember that you can go back and do it again when they respawn in about 12 hours.

Eremites drop rewards

Basically, by defeating an Eremites representative, you can get different rewards depending on the level of the enemy, namely:

Faded Red Satin - Drops from enemies of any level

Trimmed Red Silk - Drops from enemies starting at level 40

Rich Red Brocade - Drops from enemies starting at level 60

You can get a lot of these items from enemies, and they will definitely come in handy. They are used to ascend weapons and characters that are available in the game. You'll need a lot of drops from Eremites to do this, so prepare carefully before going into battle. Here are the weapons and characters that require Faded Red Satin, Trimmed Red Silk, or Rich Red Brocade:

Characters

Alhaitham

Candace

Dehya

Dori

Faruzan

Weapons

Beacon of the Reed Sea

Forest Regalia

Hunter's Path

Ibis Piercer

Key of Khaj-Nisut

Light of Foliar Incision

Sapwood Blade

Xiphos' Moonlight

If you find yourself having a lot of Faded Red Satin and need Trimmed Red Silk or Rich Red Brocade, you can craft them. Below you can see the crafts and the resources you need to complete them:

Trimmed Red Silk

Faded Red Satin x3

Mora x25

Rich Red Brocade

Trimmed Red Silk x3

Mora x50

Currently, there are no more crafts that use these items.

Read more: How to Dive in Genshin Impact Fontaine