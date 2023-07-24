Genshin Impact Faruzan Build: Best weapons, artifacts & team compositions

In this guide, we'll tell you more about the best weapons, artifacts, and team compositions for Faruzan in Genshin Impact. Faruzan is primarily a Swirl support character that can be very effective in combat with the proper preparation.

There are a couple of build variations that you can experiment with. This guide will show you the best options that many experienced players use.

Table of contents Who is Faruzan? Best weapons for Faruzan Best artifacts for Faruzan Best teams for Faruzan

Looking to learn even more about Genshin Impact? We've got you covered. Feel free to read our guide on where to find Mourning Flower in Genshin Impact. For even more, here we have an article on all new Fontaine characters leaked, make sure to check it out!

Who is Faruzan?

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse

The blue-haired lady is a professor at the Sumeru Academy and a member of the Haravatat Darshan. Recently, she returned to the Akademiya after solving a puzzle and escaping the ruins that had trapped her for a century. Due to this, she is affectionately called "Grandma" in the Genshin community.

Faruzan is a decent Bow unit and can provide excellent support in battle. If you or your teammates are good at this character, then with the right build and understanding of the advantages and disadvantages, you can use her skillfully in battle. So first, let's talk about her strengths and weaknesses.

Strengths

Elemental Skill and Charged Attacks help to effectively control the crowd

Anemo DMG increases for you and Anemo RES decreases for enemies

Its kit includes the rare Anemo Resistance Shred

Weaknesses

Elemental Skill generates only a few elemental particles

The relatively high cost of Elemental Burst

Limited team comps

Very Constellation dependent

Best weapons for Faruzan

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse

There are many good Energy Recharge weapons that can be used to boost Faruzan's Swirl DMG. Below is the full list:

Rarity Name Stat Ability 5-Star Elegy for the End Energy Recharge Increased Elemental Mastery by 60. Gain sigils when dealing damage with Elemental Skill or Burst every .2s even when off-field. At 4 sigils, all sigils will be consumed and Elemental Mastery is increased by 100 and ATK increased by 20% for 12s. Once the effect is triggered, you cannot gain Sigils for 20s. The same buffs from the Millennial Movement series does not stack. 4-Star Favonius Warbow Energy Recharge CRIT Hits have a 60% chance to generate a small amount of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12s.

Faruzan also works well with these Bows:

Skyward Harp

Sacrificial Bow

Fading Twilight

End Of The Line

Of course, the best choice among all of them is 5-star Bow Elegy For The End. It is the best fit for all the requirements, which include Energy Recharge and base ATK. We understand that not every player has such a weapon in their arsenal, so if you don't have this option, you can choose an alternative one, namely the F2P weapon, Favonius Warbow. This is a great replacement, and you can get the weapon for free by completing A Long Shot during Prologue Act III.

Best artifacts for Faruzan

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse

Unlike the large assortment of weapons, there are less than half as many artifacts. Here is the artifact sets that we recommend you use on Faruzan:

Build Artifacts Artifact Bonuses Main Stats Support Build for Swirl Viridescent Venerer 4-Piece: Increases Swirl DMG by 60%. Decreases opponent's Elemental RES to the element infused in the Swirl by 40% for 10s. Sands: Energy Recharge or ATK% - Goblet: Anemo DMG Bonus - Circlet: CRIT Rate/DMG Support Build Buffer Noblesse Oblige 4-Piece: Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members' ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack. Sands: Energy Recharge or ATK% - Goblet: Anemo DMG Bonus - Circlet: CRIT Rate/DMG

Each of these artifact sets will be useful to you in its own way, especially if you have already chosen the right weapon. Among the others, we want to focus on Viridescent Venerer, as we think it is the best possible artifact to enable Faruzan's potential to utilise Swirl to deal DMG.

Best teams for Faruzan

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse

When you are ready to go into battle and have created your build according to our recommendations, it is important not to forget about your team. Choosing the right teammates can ensure that you win without any additional effort.

Faruzan is a support tailored for Anemo so it is highly recommended to pair her with an Anemo main DPS. Here is the team we recommend:

Role Character Element Main DPS Wanderer (Scaramouche) Anemo Sub DPS Yelan Hydro Elemental Reaction Faruzan Anemo Support Bennet Pyro

This is a well-oiled group of characters who depend on each other. Wanderer will act as the main DPS character, which will be supported by others. Faruzan will take care of Anemo Resistance reduction and DMG boost, and Yelan and Bennett will put additional buffs on Wanderer. Feel free to substitute the characters you don't currently have with similar units, such as Scaramouche with Heizou, or Yelan with Xingqiu.

Once you're done here, feel free to check out our guide on how to process ingredients to create even more recipes in Genshin Impact. Good luck!