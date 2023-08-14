Madden 24 Ultimate Team Season 1 is Coming!

It's launch week for Madden 24 at long, long last. EA has given players plenty of info about the new game, but there is nothing quite like getting your hands on it and actually playing.

With lots of new mechanics expected to enhance gameplay, this year's Madden Ultimate Team should be a fresh challenge for everyone. So what can players expect from Madden 24 Ultimate Team? Well, the good folks at Good Morning Madden are about to tell us!

Season 1 start time

With early access to Madden 24 starting in less than 24 hours, the new Ultimate Team journey is about to get underway.

Good Morning Madden will go live on 14 August at 6pm ET/11pm BST to give a full rundown of everything going on with MUT when the game launches.

This includes a look at Season 1, which should be starting this week. Given that the official full release of Madden 24 isn't until Friday 18 August we shouldn't expect Season 1, or the Competitive Field Pass, to be fully online until then.

However, there could be a few things for those that got the Deluxe Edition, as well as those lucky enough to be sent the game early by mistake!

Season 1 should have a big Field Pass to complete. Last year the big reward was a 91 OVR Dave Casper, so it will be well worth completing.

We will update this article with all the info on Season 1 as soon as it is confirmed!

Team Captains

Like with the start of any MUT cycle, players will need to pick their captain for the rest of the year. In Madden 23 we got the choice between Keyshawn Johnson, Sam Adams, Larry Csonka, and Eric Allen.

click to enlarge + 3 PICK YOU LEADER - Players will have a choice of four Team Captains

We don't yet know who will be Team Captains this year, but we can expect a wide receiver and cornerback to feature, and potentially a linebacker and full back or tight end. These are the usual positions for the Team Captains.

As ever, captains will be upgradeable through tokens as MUT progresses, and eventually they will get to 99 OVR. Captains are never the best players available, but they are great options for players that aren't spending money on packs.

Headliners Release 1

The first big program for Madden 24 Ultimate Team will be Headliners. This program should provide a few 87 OVR cards to be the best available in Madden 24.

Last year we got L'Jarius Sneed, Joe Mixon, Jalen Hurts, DeMarcus Lawrence, Jevon Holland, and Justin Jefferson all at 89 OVR, but this year EA is dropping the opening Champions OVR. So who will it be this year?

click to enlarge + 3 LEAD THE LINE - Hurts was a Headliners LTD card last year

We can definitely expect a QB, WR, and CB to feature here between Champions and LTDs. The likes of Justin Fields, AJ Brown, and Darius Slay could feature, but we don't know what to expect.

There should be a good option to earn at least one 86 OVR card for free through challenges, but beyond that it might be a tricky one for No Money Spent squads to keep up with.

Team Builders & Legends

We will also get news about the first wave of Team Builders for those theme teams that players love and the first release of Legends cards.

As ever, the Legends on offer will depend on the license agreements EA have in place. We can expect a number of familiar faces from last year to carry over into this year, with Bruce Smith, DeMarcus Ware, and Anthony Munoz all likely to carry over. There are also likely to be new Legends like the recently retired Tom Brady added to the pool.

click to enlarge + 3 GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN - The GOAT should be back as a Legend in MUT

Legends cards will likely start around the 83 OVR range and go up to 89 OVR, with some power-ups beginning at 79 OVR and being worth their weight in gold.

Team Builders are those players that sit in the middle of team depth charts and are unlikely to ever get a big card. The likes of Donovan Smith, Ronald Darby, and Zach Ertz kicked Team Builders off last year, starting with 84 OVR cards and that is likely to be the range again this year.