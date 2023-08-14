Madden 24 is finally here, with the early access being live. Players can finally try out Madden 24, and enjoy all the new gameplay features. But before that, Ultimate Team players need to build their squad, and most importantly, choose their captain.

Everyone knows that choosing their captain is one of the most important things in Madden 24 Ultimate Team. However, some players struggle to pick their captain, while others don't know how to unlock them. In this article, we will teach you how to do both in an easy and quick way.

So, let's see who is the best MUT captain in Madden 24, and how you can easily unlock him.

How to unlock Madden 24 team captains

In Madden 24, unlocking your team captain is actually quite easy to do. There are a total of four team captains, and this year there is a team captains field pass to earn all four!

The four captains are Frank Gore, Eric Berry, Kevin Mawae, and Ronde Barber. All of them have good attributes and start at 80 OVR. You can check out the attributes of each card, and decide about which captain you want to build your team around.

At level 2 of the team captains field pass you will get Frank Gore, at level 4 it's Jets center Kevin Mawae, at level 6 you'll get Ronde Barber's base item, and then at level 8 you'll get Eric Berry's base 80 OVR item.

You can move all these cards to 85 OVR. The Field Pass will have 16 levels, with each item needing five tokens to hit the 85 OVR, and unlock all 32 team chems too.

But which one is best? Let's take a look.

Best team captains in Madden 24 Ultimate Team

We have gone over how you can unlock the MUT 24 team captains. Now, it's time to see how who are the best team captains, and the specific challenges you need to complete to obtain them.

So, let's get right into it.

Eric Berry

The vast majority of the MUT 24 community agrees that Eric Berry is the best team captain. He possesses some great attributes and is a very useful card at the beginning of the game.

Eric Berry is the best team captain in MUT 24!

His fully upgraded 85 OVR has 83 speed and well balanced coverage and run-stopping stats. He's the one you will want to level up first.

Kevin Mawae

Kevin Mawae has a legendary career and is regarded as one of the best centers in NFL history.

The current head coach of the Lipscomb Academy possesses some great attributes, and the center position is always an important one, especially early in the game when building a good offensive line is hard.

Frank Gore

Similar to Mawae, Frank Gore also had a prestigious career. The San Francisco 49ers legend is a decent option for the starting HB position. However, you have plenty of great HB in the game. Because of that, Gore team captain card is being overlooked by the MUT community.

However, that doesn't mean his card is bad, by any means. Gore has some good attributes, and depending on what's your game style, he might be the perfect team captain for you. His low speed is a problem though.

Ronde Barber

Ronder Barber ranks last in this list, with very few MUT 24 players picking him as their team captain.

One of the main reasons is that Madden normally gives good CB cards in free promos throughout the year. So, it doesn't seem worth spending time unlocking him and upgrading him to an 85 OVR.