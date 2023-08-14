Madden 24 is live, and with it, plenty of Ultimate Team content has been announced. In the latest Good Morning Madden, the Madden 24 team captains were revealed, and the season 1 rewards were also announced. Furthermore, the Headliners program cards were also finally revealed.

Headliners is one of the most popular programs in MUT. So, fans were eager to see which players would make it to the program this year. These players are very valuable at the start of the game, as they play an important role in how users build their first squads.

So, without further ado, let's who are the Madden 24 Headliners.

Headliners program

As mentioned above, the Headliners program is one the most popular among MUT players. The program allows players to earn some great cards by completing challenges and missions.

There are multiple ways to earn these players, with some challenges being significantly harder to complete than others. Some Headliners cards are even upgradeable, allowing you to increase their OVR and attributes by completing specific challenges.

At the start of the season, Headliner cards are incredibly valuable. They can provide your squad with a tremendous quality boost. This will help you win plenty of online games, and make it easier to complete missions from other programs.

There are many great cards in the Headliners program. Among them, we have 87 OVR Kenny Pickett, 87 OVR Rhamondre Stevenson, and 89 OVR George Pickens. Worth noting that, George Pickens is a part of the competitive field pass.

However, there are plenty of other great cards that are a part of the Headliners program. Let's take a look at them below.

All Madden 24 Headliners players

Here are all the Headliners players that have been revealed so far. We will update this article regularly.

The Headliners also have a field pass. It gives players some great rewards, as the ones you can see in the image above.

Elite Headliners

Cameron Sutton 80 OVR)

Irv Smith Jr (80 OVR)

Derrick Stingley Jr (80 OVR)

Jakobi Meyers (80 OVR)

Carl Granderson (80 OVR)

Romeo Doubs (80 OVR)

Headliners Heroes

Travon Walker (84 OVR)

Khalil Herbert (84 OVR)

Jaycee Horn (84 OVR)

Kadarius Toney (84 OVR)

Teven Jenkins (84 OVR)

Derek Stingley Jr. (84 OVR)

Ogbonnia Okonronkwo (84 OVR)

Upgradeable Headliners

Odell Bechkam JR (79 OVR)

Kadden Ellis (79 OVR)

Javonte Williams (79 OVR)

Reed Blankenship (79 OVR)

Wan'Dale Robinson (79 OVR)

Drake Jackson (79 OVR)

Alijah Vera-Tucker (79 OVR)

Cobie Durant (79 OVR)

Isaiah Likely (79 OVR)

Limited Headliners

Rhamondre Stevenson (87 OVR)

Frankie Luvu (87 OVR)

Champions Headliners

