A new batch of AKA cards has finally been revealed, and they will arrive at Madden 24 shortly. The AKA program introduced some incredible cards in its first two batches, and this time it was no different, with current and former superstars making the cut.

Programs such as Ultimate Kickoff, TOTW, or Gridiron Guardians have also introduced some great cards to Madden 24. However, the AKA program continues to be the player's favourite, due to the cards' unique design, great attributes and X-Factors.

So, without further ado let's take a look at the new AKA cards coming to MUT.

AKA Program

The AKA program is unique, as it is centred around players with famous nicknames, who have their nicknames featured on their jerseys instead of their actual names. AKA cards also look visually stunning, having a unique design that puts them among the most beautiful cards in MUT. Many of the players in the AKA program are legends of the game or current superstars.

What makes the AKA cards even more popular are the custom X-Factors that each card possesses. These X-Factors will make some AKA cards incredibly powerful, even putting some of them among the best in the game. It's also worth noting that, the AKA cards have some astonishing attributes, which makes them even more popular.

Players can acquire AKA cards from the MUT Store, by completing Sets that are released with each new batch of AKA cards, or by completing objectives. Some of these cards will be quite expensive, but since they have great attributes and unique X-Factors they will be worth the money most of the time.

AKA III cards

Here are the AKA release III cards that have been announced so far. These cards went live on 25 September, and we expect the remaining cards of AKA release III to be announced shortly. Once they are, we will make sure to add them to this article, so stay tuned for that.

