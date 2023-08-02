There are many anticipated games yet to be released in 2023, and Madden 24 is among them. In the last couple of weeks, EA Sports has revealed a lot of new information about the game. New Franchise mode features were announced, and player ratings were revealed.

However, we haven't seen a lot of the Madden 24 gameplay. He had the gameplay deep dive, but it focused more on presenting the new features that are coming to the game. So, fans hadn't seen much actual gameplay, until today.

The Madden 24 Gameplay First Look, finally gave fans what they wanted. A detailed look at the Madden 24 gameplay, its new features, and mechanics. So, let's see which conclusion we were able to take from the Madden 24 gameplay video.

Man coverage and press coverage are less effective

In Madden 24, man coverage and press coverage are way less effective. While in previous editions players could pressure almost every play and go unpunished, that is not the case in Madden 24.



Now, if players use man pressure every play, WRs or Tight Ends will have an easy time getting open. Furthermore, the offensive player will have a clear path to the end zone.

This forces players to be more calculated in their defensive approach. It's crucial to find the right time to use man pressure or man coverage. If you abuse one or the other, you are in for a very hard time defensively.

Madden 24 QBs more accurate when outside the pocket

Another thing we were able to see is that QBs are more accurate when outside the pocket. Now players can get outside the pocket and still throw very accurate passes.



This allows QBs to get away from defenders, create some space, and either throw an accurate pass or go for the running play. The QBs animations while getting outside the pocket, and when throwing the pass also feel and look more smooth.

You are also way more accurate when throwing while running.

QB scrambling is more balanced

QB scrambling was reworked and is now more balanced. Now, the defense has an easier time getting to the QBs. At the same time, great QBs such as Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen are still good at scrambling and will be able to make their play.