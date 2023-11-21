Artists Find New LoL Champion Hwei Relatable

Aside from making waves as the first League of Legends champion to wield 10 unique abilities, Hwei, the introspective painter hailing from Ionia, has captivated the rapt attention of fellow artists and creatives within the League of Legends community.

Hwei's allure extends beyond his elaborate kit; many resonate deeply with his “tortured artist” character, and the fact that his overflowing imagination, at times overwhelming, results in a relentless pursuit of creation that eclipses other worldly concerns. This contrast is portrayed in the dichotomy between his dark and dishevelled appearance and the vibrancy of his artwork.

For many artists and creatives, the act of expressing their inner world through art is as vital as breathing. This holds true for Hwei, who channels his artistic visions onto the canvas of the world, even when these visions evoke painful memories and illustrate the ongoing battle between darkness and light within him.

Hwei's plight and dedication to his art resonate with many artists

Hwei’s Champion Insights post and voice line reveal video shed light on his character, and many artists have applauded Riot for crafting such a convincing portrayal of an artist through and through.

To provide context to Hwei's character, it's important to note that his brilliance wasn't readily appreciated during his youth. When Hwei attempted to blend his boundless imagination with his painting talent, the temple masters of Koyehn cautioned him to restrain his abilities in favour of more traditional practices.

However, this reprimand compelled him to practice his true art in secrecy, living in the duality between painting what was expected of him, adhering to learned techniques, and expressing himself in his extremely emotive and expressive style. He remained fascinated and fearful of his own power.

Following Jhin's devastating attack on the temple, Hwei was left grappling with a profound sense of loss, while also feeling deeply betrayed by the one person who witnessed and understood his art on a level that he hadn't allowed anyone to before. In the aftermath, Hwei embarked on a journey across Ionia, seeking closure and solace.

Hwei harbours a darkness within that resonates with Jhin's limitless expression. However, Hwei's empathy and compassion enable him to cling to his inner light and perceive the "true colours" of others. He recognises the inner turmoil of Kayn and the grief that Ahri carries with her, encouraging them to find the light, just as he does through his art.

"Hwei has experienced major loss, but emerged out of it still as an artist, not as an avenger or a cynic. Through his art, he navigates his deep sorrow and inner turmoil,” says narrative writer Isa Mari “orkidian” De Leon.

A comment under Hwei’s reveal trailer expresses appreciation for how he embodies the ideas of wistfulness, melancholy, and the complexities of being an artist. “There are as many ways to be an artist as there are grains of sand on Earth, but if there was a singular way to represent the idea of an artist, this would be it in my eyes.”

The team behind Hwei's creation has received widespread praise for their nuanced portrayal of an artist's life. Their deep understanding of the artistic process and the complexities of the creative spirit is evident in every aspect of Hwei's character.

