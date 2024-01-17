Biggest Winners and Losers in LoL Season 14

Biggest beneficiaries and victims of the recent changes!

LoL Season 14's first patch has unleashed a whirlwind of changes, shaking up the Rift in ways we haven't seen before! While players get accustomed to the revamped item system and sweeping changes to Summoner's Rift, it's become clear that certain champions have greatly benefited from these changes, while others have seen their mains take a big hit.

Riot Games has addressed some imbalances in the 14.1b hotfix patch, but there are still champions we strongly recommend picking or avoiding in the current meta. Without further ado, here are the standout “winners” and “losers” of Season 14's first update, patch 14.1!

Biggest winners of LoL Season 14 (Patch 14.1b)

The following champions have been absolutely crushing the competition since the start of the new season, largely thanks to the map changes and item system revamp. While Riot likely didn't intend some items to be such perfect fits, we urge you to capitalise on these unintended buffs before they get patched!

With skyrocketing win rates and dominance in most matchups, mastering these champions will have you racking up victories in no time.

Mordekaiser

The formidable warlord Mordekaiser has carved out a new empire on the Rift in Season 14.

With the recent map changes, top lane has been widened significantly, making the lane very difficult for junglers to gank. Therefore, champions that thrive in the early game and excel in 1v1 scenarios are exceptionally good. Additionally, the rise of champions that use the reworked Riftmaker, a powerful item for AP top laners, has further solidified Mordekaiser's dominance.

While some champions, such as Gwen and Singed, were nerfed in light of Riftmaker’s prominence, Mordekaiser was left largely untouched. Meeting all the requirements of a strong top laner in patch 14.1: powerful 1v1 capabilities, great duelist, Riftmaker user, Mordekaiser continues to dominate!

Katarina

Noxus' Sinister Blade, Katarina, reigns as League's infamous “pentakill machine”. A swift assassin with high-risk, high-reward resets and explosive burst damage, she strikes fear into squishy AD carries.

However, Season 13 saw her struggle. Suboptimal build paths, a weak early game, and vulnerability to heavy CC were harsh trade-offs for her snowball-reliant damage.

But Season 14 brings Katarina back from the brink! New item options like Stormsurge, which provide not only insane damage but also increased survivability and sustain, finally giving AP assassins some much-needed justice! AD assassins like Talon have thrived with their diverse options in Lethality, so it's great to see AP assassins getting their due.

Rengar

While AP champions dominate the scene, AD champions are thriving with the Lethality changes, and this extends to the jungle, where one assassin has emerged from the shadows: Rengar.

One of the best Lethality junglers in the roster, Rengar is only getting stronger thanks to the Profane Hydra buff in the 14.1b hotfix: 80% AD ⇒ 100% AD physical damage to enemies within a 450 unit radius, increased to 120% AD ⇒ 150% AD against targets below 30% maximum health;

With this significant buff to a core item, enemies will fear even stepping into the jungle, knowing a Rengar might be lurking in the bushes, waiting to pounce and melt their health bars.

Honourable mentions

Maokai has seen a great surge in his winrate as a Support due to the addition of the new support item Trailblazer. This item provides armor and movement speed, making it ideal for engage supports.

Lethality holds significant sway in Season 14, propelling ADCs like Miss Fortune, Jhin, and Lucian to the forefront in the bot lane.

Biggest losers of LoL Season 14 (Patch 14.1b)

While some champions have risen to the top in Season 14, the rising tides have left some champions stranded. Here are some of the biggest “losers” who have seen their win rates plummet and playstyles disrupted by the item and map changes.

Illaoi

When Season 14 arrived, Illaoi mains felt the sting of a 5% win rate drop. Not only does she lack a good item build path in the revamped system, but the map itself deals a major blow to her kit.

The widened top lane stretches beyond the grasp of her passive tentacles, crippling her damage potential and making her easy prey for enemies who exploit her limited reach.

Champions such as Qiyana and Camille, who are dependent on surrounding terrain for maximising damage during the laning phase, have similarly suffered from the widened lanes. Riot acknowledges this issue with Illaoi and plans to explore adjustments to her kit.

Ezreal

Despite receiving a lot of love in the skins department, Ezreal, League's flamboyant explorer, sees that his in-game performance hasn't quite matched the glamour. Like other marksmen, he's been left reeling after the removal of Trinity Force's Threefold Strike passive. No longer does each attack fuel his movement speed and attack damage — a devastating blow for champions like Ezreal and Corki.

While Riot bumped some of his numbers to compensate, it seems the core identity Ezreal built around Trinity Force remains missing. To add insult to injury, Lethality ADCs are currently dominating the bot lane, pushing Ezreal towards the bottom of the ADC pack.

Ahri

The iconic nine-tailed fox, Ahri, was a force to be reckoned with in Season 13. She even found her way into pro play, wielded with mastery by the legendary Faker, showcasing her full potential on the professional stage.

Ahri's unparalleled mobility, coupled with her versatility and the utility offered by Everfrost, set her apart from other mages, making her a popular pick across ranks.

However, the removal of Everfrost in Season 14 left Ahri and other champions, like Sylas, scrambling for a new anchor. Without a comparable alternative, Ahri finds herself lost in a meta that no longer favours her strengths.

These are some examples of how the Season 14 changes have reshaped the League of Legends landscape. With the meta still evolving, who will rise and who will fall remains in constant flux!

