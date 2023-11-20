Players Can Now Steer Rift Herald in LoL Preseason 2024

Amidst the sweeping item and map changes for the upcoming Season 14, it seems the beloved Rift Herald, better known as Shelly in the League of Legends community, is in line for some game-changing updates.

Preseason 2024 is poised to be the most extensive preseason update to date, with Riot developers experimenting with major gameplay changes aimed at revitalising the game. Shelly, too, will be born anew, emerging with a new look and exciting new mechanics!

LoL Preseason 2024 introduces a major Rift Herald (Shelly) rework

Firstly, players will notice a distinct change in Shelly's appearance. This major visual overhaul aligns with the overarching theme of the Void's encroachment upon the Rift, giving Shelly a more menacing and imposing presence.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Riot Games

Riot developers have also introduced new hostile beasties, known as Voidgrubs, that will reside in the Baron pit before Rift Herald spawns at 14 minutes. Upon defeating these Voidgrubs, players will be granted the Hunger of the Void buff, which enhances their damage against structures.

The most significant change of all: Upon crushing the Eye of the Herald, Rift Herald will spawn as usual, and any allied champions can right-click the Herald and jump onto it, allowing the rider to steer Shelly (similar to Sion's ultimate). It’s important to note that charging Herald into a turret will result in more damage than if charged uncontrolled.

If you happen to collide with an enemy champion, they will be damaged and knocked airborne. Upon impact with terrain or a turret, the champion riding Shelly will be dismounted and revert to their normal form.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: @Spideraxe30

These changes to Rift Herald will undoubtedly shake up the tempo of games while introducing a new layer of fun and interactivity with Summoner's Rift.

Interested in learning more about LoL Preseason 2024? We've got you covered. Check out our comprehensive LoL Preseason 2024 guide here, which includes its release date and details on the upcoming sweeping changes! We have also compiled all possible map changes to arrive in Season 14.

The final new champion of 2023 is also on the horizon! Armed with a palette and paintbrush, the tortured painter from Ionia, Hwei, is the first League of Legends character to wield 10 unique spells! For a more in-depth explanation of Hwei's abilities, be sure to check out our "All LoL Hwei Abilities Revealed and Explained" guide here!

We have also compiled a comprehensive guide on everything Hwei-related, including his release date, lore, and more.