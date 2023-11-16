As the League of Legends Worlds Championship 2023 reaches its electrifying conclusion, and rising stars NewJeans and HEARTSTEEL prepare to ignite the stage, players barely have time for a breather before Preseason 2024 emerges on the horizon. But when does Preseason 2024 actually begin?

In addition to ranked splits, this preseason will see Riot developers experiment with a range of gameplay changes, including terrain adjustments, map objective changes, and alterations to the item system!

So, let's delve straight into when Preseason 2024 is scheduled to start and what players can anticipate for Season 14.

When does LoL Preseason 2024 start?

According to the “Preseason & Ranked Changes” dev update, the League of Legends Preseason 2024 will kick off on 20 November 2023 in the Public Beta Environment (PBE), LoL’s test server. The anticipated release date for these gameplay changes on live servers is 9 January 2024, which also marks the start of the first split of 2024.

Meanwhile, players can continue on their current ranked journey until 3 January 2024.

click to enlarge Credit: Riot Games

Riot Games has decided to start Preseason 2024 later this year in order to give players more time to test and learn the new gameplay changes before they are released to the live server. In previous years, Preseason started in early October, which meant that the gameplay changes no longer felt new by the time the new Season started.

On top of that, Riot devs wanted to align the time in which players are most excited to play with the new changes with the time in which players are allowed to start their Ranked climb.

Overall, the new Preseason schedule is designed to give players a better experience and help them get the most out of the new gameplay changes!

LoL Preseason 2024 highlights

While most Preseason changes are still shrouded in mystery, Riot devs have given hints throughout the year of what they've been working on. Here are some changes that players can expect to come to fruition when the new season rolls around:

Three-split ranked structure: January, May, and September 2024.

Removal of Mythic Items

Significant map and terrain changes: New jungle paths Removal of Baron pit Wider river and more



