LoL Heartsteel is Breaking Records and Stealing Hearts

Riot Games proved to the world that they are not just a gaming company with the debut of KD/A in 2018. Now, with HEARTSTEEL's arrival on the global music stage, Riot Games' track record for releasing ground-breaking music remains unbroken.

To many, HEARTSTEEL is an unlikely group for Riot to assemble for a League of Legends song. But Riot has managed to make it work. Their debut single, "PARANOIA", features a playful EDM-flavored drum style, combining gritty hip-hop with a bright K-pop influence, all complemented by a playful high synth. Every element in the mix comes together into a cohesive track with an addictive chorus and inspiring lyrics.

This incredible feat is backed up by impressive numbers: HEARTSTEEL's "PARANOIA" now has the biggest debut among League's music groups on YouTube! While there are some reservations within the community about the HEARTSTEEL skin splash art and Sett's outfit, there is no doubt that this ragtag group is here to make its mark.

League of Legends HEARTSTEEL’s debut surpasses KD/A and True Damage

According to ChartsLoL, within the first 24 hours of its release, HEARTSTEEL's debut track "PARANOIA" accumulated a staggering 5.4 million views on YouTube. This achievement places it ahead of the debuts of Riot Games' other music groups, surpassing KD/A's "POP/STARS" and True Damage's "GIANTS". The music video for "PARANOIA" has now exceeded 8 million views.

On top of that, “PARANOIA” debuted at #43 on the Spotify "Top Songs (Global)" chart, with 1,990,487 streams, making it the highest peaking song among LoL's music artists on this chart, and 4th highest overall.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: @ChartsLoL

Granted, Riot Games has long established itself as a music powerhouse, so it is no surprise that HEARTSTEEL arrived on the music stage to an existing number of eager listeners. Riot also helped build hype through easter eggs and by releasing "Discord call" recordings between the members that make them seem genuine and wholesome.

Most notably, Heartsteel’s "genre-bending" style sets it apart from other Riot Music groups. “The group’s personality and sound draws inspiration from modern music collectives, and a range of influences from across genres and eras, culminating in a bold, one-of-a-kind identity,” Riot Games said in a press release.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Riot Games

Melding genres like K-pop, hip-hop, and electronic music, Heartsteel's "PARANOIA" is already a massive hit. The unique sound of the track is a testament to the incredible talent of real-life artists who have lent their voices to the champions: BAEKHYUN as Ezreal, ØZI as Sett, Tobi Lou as K’Sante, and Cal Scruby as Kayn.

Many music professionals have reacted to the song and sung its praises. To many, the eclectic mix of styles and sounds is complemented by masterful production that gives each member their moment to shine.

This diverse yet cohesive convergence of different music genres is vividly mirrored in the music video for "PARANOIA", which showcases a dynamic mixed-media animation, expertly produced by SAUVAGE.TV, the very same team behind the 2019 Worlds anthem, “Phoenix".

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: Riot Games

Embracing the sound that resembles “organised chaos”, fans can't wait to see what else HEARTSTEEL has in store! The sky is the limit, and there's boundless room for experimentation at Riot's disposal, given the sheer range of styles, characters, and artists involved in this project.

Interested in learning more about Heartsteel? We've got you covered. Learn everything you need to know in our Heartsteel skin guide, which includes information regarding the release date, price, and more!