LoL Heartsteel to Perform "PARANOIA" at Worlds 2023

The highly-anticipated opening ceremony of the 2023 League of Legends Worlds Championship finals just got even more exciting with the announcement of a star-studded lineup set to grace the stage.

In addition to the performance of the Worlds anthem "GODS" by K-pop sensation NewJeans, fans can look forward to seeing BAEKHYUN of EXO, Cal Scruby, Tobi Lou, and ØZI, take the stage as the League of Legends boy band HEARTSTEEL. This unexpected collaboration is sure to set the grand finals on fire, and it all unfolds on November 19 in South Korea.

HEARTSTEEL, who made a record-breaking debut with their single "PARANOIA”, have already amassed a devoted fanbase. Now, they are poised to deliver an electrifying performance at the opening ceremony of the biggest League of Legends tournament of the season.

HEARTSTEEL will take the stage with “PARANOIA” at LoL Worlds 2023

To the delight of Heartsteel's burgeoning fanbase, Riot Games has confirmed that BAEKHYUN of EXO, Cal Scruby, Tobi Lou, and ØZI will share the stage with HEARTSTEEL at the opening ceremony of the Worlds 2023 finals on 19 November! The event will be held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, and will be streamed live on Twitch, YouTube, and the lolesports site.

Fans of BAEKHYUN (Ezreal), known for his mesmerizing vocals and charismatic stage presence, are eagerly awaiting his collaboration with the talented artists Cal Scruby (Kayn), Tobi Lou (K’sante), and ØZI (Sett). Each of these artists is set to bring a unique style and energy to the stage, ensuring that the opening ceremony will be a celebration of diversity and creativity!

click to enlarge Credit: Riot Games

To many, HEARTSTEEL is an unlikely group for Riot to assemble for a League of Legends song. But Riot has managed to make it work. Their debut single, "PARANOIA", features a playful EDM-flavored drum style, combining gritty hip-hop with a bright K-pop influence, all complemented by a playful high synth. Every element in the mix comes together into an infectious track.

With Riot Games' proven track record of putting on spectacular shows, the fusion of these musical powerhouses promises to set the stage ablaze, creating an atmosphere of excitement and anticipation for the epic showdown that will unfold in the Worlds 2023 grand finals.

