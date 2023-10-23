LoL Boyband Heartsteel Debut Single, "Paranoia", is Out!

Riot Games has just released "Paranoia", the debut single performed by dreamy League of Legends boyband, Heartsteel! Fans of Riot Games Music have been eagerly anticipating Heartsteel's debut ever since the champion lineup was teased a little while ago. And now the moment has arrived when the group is brought to life with their energetic first single!

The hype ignited by League of Legends’ virtual K-pop girl group, KD/A, still courses through the veins of the gaming community, and Riot Games appears poised to rekindle those flames during this year's biggest international esports event, the 2023 League of Legends Worlds Championship.

Rumours about this all-boy music group have been circulating since as far back as 2020. It has become a hot topic once again among League of Legends fans, bringing a new wave of excitement to the music scene!

Riot Games stuns fans with League of Legends Boyband Heartsteel's debut single "Paranoia"

On 20 October, Riot Games Music released a 20-second teaser for Heartsteel's debut single, "Paranoia." The teaser featured all six members in an action-packed animation sequence set to a catchy beat. Within days, Heartsteel had garnered a dedicated fanbase eagerly awaiting the release of "Paranoia."

Now, the wait is finally over! You can watch the music video for Heartsteel's "Paranoia" here:

"Paranoia" is available to listen to now on YouTube and across all major listening platforms!

Heartsteel roles and vocalists

Heartsteel’s talent is unparalleled, featuring artists from multiple genres. “The group’s personality and sound draws inspiration from modern music collectives, and a range of influences from across genres and eras, culminating in a bold, one-of-a-kind identity,” Riot Games said in a press release.

Most notably, the sensational K-pop idol Baekhyun has collaborated with Riot Games Music, lending his talents to Ezreal, much like how Soyeon and Miyeon from (G)I-DLE did for KD/A's Akali and Ahri.

You can find below the roles and vocalists for all Heartsteel members:

Ezreal : Vocalist (Baekhyun)

: Vocalist (Baekhyun) Kayn : Rapper, instrumentalist (Cal Scruby)

: Rapper, instrumentalist (Cal Scruby) Aphelios : Instrumentalist, songwriter

: Instrumentalist, songwriter Yone : Producer

: Producer K’Sante : Co-leader, vocalist (Tobi Lou)

: Co-leader, vocalist (Tobi Lou) Sett: Co-leader, rapper (ØZI)

This unique convergence of different music genres is also reflected in the music video for "Paranoia", which showcases a dynamic mixed-media art animation.

League of Legends Heartsteel skins release date

KD/A POPSTARS marked Riot Games' breakthrough into mainstream media, showcasing that they are more than just a gaming company. Following K/DA’s immense success, it’s not far-fetched to think that Riot has plans to introduce another music group to their universe.

The Heartsteel boyband skins will be released on 8 November, in tandem with Patch 13.22 and Worlds 2023.

Rather than holding off until 2024, the reason why Heartsteel was scheduled to debut this year is most likely because Season 2 of Arcane is slated for release in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The group's music is inspired by modern music collectives, and their identity is bold and one-of-a-kind. Heartsteel's debut single, "Paranoia", is already a hit, and fans can't wait to see what else they have in store.

Excitingly, Heartsteel is anticipated to perform "Paranoia" at the opening ceremony of the League of Legends World Championship grand finals at the Gocheok Sky Dome in South Korea. Get ready for a performance like no other!

