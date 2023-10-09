LoL Worlds 2023: Schedule, teams, format, where to watch, and more

The pinnacle of esports, League of Legends World Championship 2023, is finally upon us! Taking place in Seoul from 10 October to 19 November, this highly anticipated event will bring 22 teams from around the globe, all vying for the ultimate title of World Champions and the chance to lift the prestigious Summoner’s Cup at the Gocheok Sky Dome.
With an exhilarating new format in play, this year's Worlds Championship is set to be an unforgettable tournament, unfolding across three stages: the play-in stage, the Swiss stage, and the knockout stage.
The overarching theme for this year’s Worlds Championship is "THE GRIND. THE GLORY." This concept encapsulates the dual nature of the professional League of Legends player's journey, where unwavering commitment and tireless effort pave the way for the hope and glory of victory.
Without further ado, here's everything you need to know about LoL Worlds 2023.
LoL Worlds 2023 schedule and venues
Due to the Asian Games, Worlds 2023 will be held later than usual, from 10 October to 19 November 2023. Most Play-In and Swiss stage matches will begin at 12 AM PT / 8 AM BST / 4 PM KST, unless otherwise stated. The tournament will take place at four different venues in South Korea.
You can find all the dates, times, and locations for Worlds 2023 below:
Play-In Stage
- Play-Ins: October 10-15 (LoL Park, Seoul)
Swiss Stage
- Group Stage: October 19-29 (KBS Arena, Seoul)
Knockout Stage
- Quarter-finals: November 2-5 (Sajik Indoor Gymnasium, Busan)
- Semi-finals: November 11-12 (Sajik Indoor Gymnasium, Busan)
- Finals: November 19 (Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul)
LoL Worlds 2023 format explained
The new format for Worlds 2023 will feature 22 teams competing in three stages: Play-In, Swiss, and Knockout.
Here is a brief overview of each stage:
Play-In Stage:
- 8 teams, including top seeds from VCS & PCS, LLA, CBLOL, LJL, and the LCS-LEC 4th seed winner
- Divided into two double-elimination brackets, with the top team from each bracket advancing
- Matches start as best-of-three (Bo3) and final matches are best-of-five (Bo5)
Swiss Stage:
- 16 teams, including Play-In Stage qualifiers, top 3 LEC and LCS seeds, and top 4 LCK and LPL seeds
- Initial matchups are based on seeding, with no region clashes in the first round
- Teams face each other in best-of-one (Bo1) matches
- Teams with similar records face off in subsequent rounds until 8 teams advance
- Advancement and elimination matches are best-of-three (Bo3).
Knockout Stage:
- Eight teams progress to Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Finals
- Single-elimination bracket format
- All matches are played as best-of-five (Bo5)
- Quarterfinal matchups decided by draw, pairing 3-0 teams with 3-2 teams
- The team that comes out on top will become the 2023 World Champions
LoL Worlds 2023 qualified teams
As Worlds 2023 unfolds, the roster of qualified teams has been confirmed. Team BDS secured the final spot through the Qualifying Series, held the day before Play-Ins commences.
Here's a list of all teams that have qualified for LoL Worlds 2023:
China – LPL
- 1st Seed: JDG Intel Esports Club (JDG)
- 2nd Seed: Bilibili Gaming Pingan Bank (BLG)
- 3rd Seed: LNG Esports (LNG)
- 4th Seed: Weibo Gaming Faw Audi (WBG)
Korea – LCK
- 1st Seed: Gen.G (GEN)
- 2nd Seed: T1 (T1)
- 3rd Seed: KT Rolster (KT)
- 4th Seed: Dplus KIA (DK)
Europe – LEC
- 1st Seed: G2 Esports (G2)
- 2nd Seed: Fnatic (FNC)
- 3rd Seed: MAD Lions (MAD)
- 4th Seed: Team BDS (BDS)
North America – LCS
- 1st Seed: NRG (NRG)
- 2nd Seed: Cloud9 (C9)
- 3rd Seed: Team Liquid Honda (TL)
Southeast Asia – PCS
- 1st Seed: PSG.Talon (PSG)
- 2nd Seed: CTBC Flying Oyster (CFO)
Vietnam – VCS
- 1st Seed: GAM Esports (GAM)
- 2nd Seed: Team Whales (TW)
Brazil – CBLOL
- LOUD (LLL)
Japan – LJL
- DetonatioN FocusMe (DFM)
Latin America – LLA
- Movistar R7 (R7)
Where to watch LoL Worlds 2023
In addition to the official League of Legends YouTube and Twitch channels and the lolesports.com website, you can also watch Worlds 2023 with a co-streamer! Co-streamers are content creators who stream the official broadcast of the tournament while adding their own commentary and analysis.
This year, more than 50 co-streamers from around the globe will participate in the Worlds 2023 virtual co-streaming program. This means that you'll have a variety of options to choose from, including watching with your favourite content creators in your own language.
All LoL Worlds 2023 co-streamers
Here is a list of all streamers and content creators who will be co-streaming Worlds 2023:
North America (English)
Latin America (Spanish)
Brazil (Portuguese)
EMEA
- English: Caedrel, Broxah
- Spanish: Ibai
- Italian: Terenas, Paoloidolo
- French: Kamet0
- German: Tolkin
- Turkish: LynxCerez, Naru
- Polish: Nervarien, Delord
- Czech: Xnapy, Freeze
- Arabic: Dattura, Snow
Korea
APAC
- Indonesia: Kurohiko
- Philippines: Maggiekarp
- Vietnam: SofM, Optimus, Hoang Luan
- Thailand: Lloyd Style
- Taiwan: RB
Japan
China
LoL Worlds 2023 casters and on-air talent
The full English-speaking LoL Worlds 2023 casters and on-air talent list can be found below:
- Sjokz
- Atlus
- Laure
- Quickshot
- Vedius
- Kobe
- CaptainFlowers
- Drakos
- Raz
- Munchables
- Ender
- Oisin
- Guldborg
- Azael
- Markz
- Emily
- Chronicler
- Dagda
- Wolf
- Jatt
- Medic
- Valdes
- Hysterics
That was everything you needed to know about the League of Legends World Championship 2023! Stay tuned as we update this article with more information as this year's World Championship unfolds.
