Is Skarner Rework on LoL PBE?

The Primordial Sovereign reemerges!

18 Mar 2024 5:36 PM +00:00

The iconic scorpion champion of LoL, Skarner, has finally undergone a long-awaited transformation, emerging as the "vanguard of Ixtal's protection." This comprehensive Visual and Gameplay Update (VGU) completely revamps Skarner, from his abilities and playstyle to his in-game model, and lore within Runeterra.

Skarner is back, fiercer than ever. He tears through the terrain of Summoner's Rift, not just reaching his prey, but spearing through them and slamming them into walls. Eager to explore his new kit and experiment with builds before his official release? Read on to discover if Skarner’s VGU is available on the PBE!

Is Skarner VGU on LoL PBE?

After winning the 2022 VGU fan poll, Skarner's reworked abilities and lore are finally here! The revamped Skarner hits PBE servers on 19 March 2024. Get a first look at his new abilities and prepare to dominate the enemy team when he officially launches on 2 April 2024, alongside Patch 14.7.

Riot's VGUs aim to modernise outdated champions while keeping their core identity. Skarner exemplifies this perfectly. Keeping his signature tail, he sheds his cluttered, crystal-laden look for a menacing, revered figure. Gone is the "sad scorpion" trope.

In Ixtal, Skarner is a revered protector, fiercely maintaining the region's isolation. His abilities reflect this – an offensive vanguard-style force charging in with his E, disrupting enemies with his ultimate, and taking control of teamfights with a kit that revolves around stuns, suppresses, and slowing fleeing foes.

How to install the LoL PBE client?

Looking to terrorise the Rift with Skarner but not too sure how to access League of Legends’s PBE (Public Beta Environment)? We’ve got you covered!

A great way to stay ahead of the curve, and potentially ahead of the emerging meta, involves utilising the League of Legends PBE — a sever separate from the live servers, allowing players to test and experience new patches before their official launch.

Firstly, in order to qualify for the PBE, your account must meet certain requirements:

No history of bans or chat restrictions

Honor Level Three or higher

To sign up for a PBE account, follow these steps:

Visit the PBE signup page and log in to your Riot Games account

Make sure that “PBE” is selected as your preferred client

If your account is eligible, proceed with the PBE account-making process

As the PBE server operates independently from the League of Legends live game, a new client must be installed.

When the installer has finished downloading, click Install and the client should appear on your desktop.

Click on the new software and log into your Riot account.

Before you dive in, be sure to switch to the "PBE server" using the arrow next to the "play" button.

Skarner's VGU promises a formidable and strategic addition to the jungle champion pool. His reworked kit offers a unique blend of engage, crowd control, and damage, making him a valuable asset to any team composition. Many players eagerly await trying him out on 2 April when Patch 14.7 launches, while some might not relish the prospect of being perpetually stunned in teamfights!

