A whole new tempo is about to be set

2024 is here and the brand new year is set to provide an exciting update for League of Legends players, with patch 14.1 set to arrive on Wednesday, 10 January.

This update is set to bring new map and terrain changes, alongside a new item system overhaul.

Not only that but update 14.1 is also going to introduce a brand new gaming mechanic that will allow players to steer Shelley (Rift Herald) as they enter into battle.

Check below to find out how to master this new mechanic, as well as some of the gameplay benefits that we could see thanks to this exciting new addition.

How to steer Shelley in League of Legends Season 14

It's been confirmed that a brand new mechanic will allow players to steer Shelley in LoL update 14.1.

Working similarly to Sion's Ultimate, this new gameplay mechanic will allow you to charge in any chosen direction whilst in the heart of battle.

Upon crushing the Eye of the Herald, Rift Herald will spawn as usual, and any allied champions can right-click the Herald and jump onto it, allowing the rider to steer Shelly.

click to enlarge + 2 TURNING UP THE TEMPO - Players can now steer Shelley in update 14.1

In order to do this, all you need to do is right-click in any direction while channelling onto the Herald. Subsequently, this will allow the player to possess full autonomy over the Herald's direction.

Striking an enemy champion will deal heavy damage, as well as resulting in said champion being knocked airborne.

It's important to note that charging into terrain or into a turret will result in more damage than if charged uncontrolled.

Upon impact with terrain or a turret, the champion riding Shelly will dismount and revert to their normal form.

Gameplay impacts

As with any new changes in the world of League of Legends, there is some debate over its functionality and use.

There is no doubt that this addition will heavily increase the tempo, but some have expressed concerns over its potential power.

click to enlarge + 2 MAP UPDATES - New map areas are arriving in update 14.1

That being said, the ability to steer Shelley also adds an extra layer of autonomy to the overall gameplay, permitting players to interact further with Summoner's Rift.

Overall, this is of course a major change to LoL's gameplay but we're excited to see just how effective it can be.

The ability to steer Shelley isn't the only change coming to League of Legends in update 14.1, with a host of other exciting alterations and additions coming to the game.

Click here to read our complete guide for update 14.1, and you can also check out our comprehensive look at LoL for 2024.

Wild Rift Baron Lane Tier List (4.4C) | How To Target Champions Only | S14 Rift Herald Rework Divides Community | S14 Changes to Bot Lane | Best Hwei Ability Combos | All S14 Major Item Reworks.

For more articles like this, take a look at our League Of Legends page.