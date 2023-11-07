Genshin Impact Fans are Disappointed with Skirk's Design

Emerging from the "darkest corners of the universe", the enigmatic swordswoman Skirk made her debut in the Genshin Impact Version 4.2 trailer, sparking a wave of debate within the community.

Known primarily as Childe’s master and instructor during his time in the Abyss, Skirk is described as an extremely skilled and experienced warrior. However, much to the dismay of many, her design fails to reflect her ties to the Abyss and her combat prowess, instead resembling a generic "pastel princess”.

While anticipation runs high for what Skirk will bring to the Fontaine storyline and the narrative of the Abyss as a whole, the initial response to HoYoverse's character design direction has been largely met with disappointment.

Genshin Impact fans lament Skirk's departure from "Warrior from the Abyss" aesthetic

Skirk's split-second appearance in the recent Genshin Impact Version 4.2 trailer has ignited a heated debate within the community regarding HoYoverse's trend of adopting "safer" and, as some argue, "boring" character designs.

Many fans feel that Skirk's design doesn't align with the expectations for a warrior from the Abyss. A widely shared post by shei_babu on X criticises the design choice, which they describe as resembling a "generic pretty anime girl." They further point out that Skirk's initial concept art included inspirations from the haunting King Hassan from the popular Fate/Grand Order franchise, and featured darker and more angular designs.

This departure from the original concept has left many fans feeling let down. Another disappointed fan, childeiz, refers to Skirk as a "pastel princess" in their tweet: “i’m not even mad skirk’s design got spoiled. it’s just THAT bad. you expect a warrior from the abyss and you get a pastel princess”

A disgruntled fan, Rumaniala, echoes this sentiment, frustrated by the discrepancy between Skirk's final design and her lore, which positions her as Childe's seasoned mentor: “Yeah I really didnt expect Skirk, the mysterious woman that took Childe under her wing when he fell into the abyss and a seasoned warrior from one of the darkest corners of the universe to look like a teenager in a swimsuit”

Many wish that HoYoverse “kept the darker details throughout the entire design in the official one”.

However, some fans have jumped to defend Skirk's character design, criticising those who let "fanon" (headcanon) cloud their expectations. They argue that there is too little lore surrounding her character to justify the accusations of "lore inaccuracy”.

A fan points out that Skirk's final design incorporates several Abyss-themed elements, such as the purple starry aesthetic.

“Disliking Skirk's design is fine,” user monocearos writes, “but getting mad because it didn't fit y'alls hcs [headcanons] is so weird to me. We know nothing about her. She was described as a swordswoman, not a warrior. Being in the abyss doesn't mean she's a Khaenrian or part of the order either.”

Another user, afreysia, adds, “unfortunate that skirk has to receive backlash from a fandom that confuses fanon with the actual lore. she was never stated to resemble a scandinavian warrior nor a dark souls design.”

Given the immense hype surrounding Skirk's character, it's understandable that players are divided over her design. However, it's important to note that Skirk not only taught Tartaglia how to survive in the Abyss but also imparted the "Foul Legacy" form to him. Therefore, it's highly likely that Skirk possesses her own "Foul Legacy" form that is yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Skirk’s first in-game appearance is just around the corner! Design controversies aside, the Genshin Impact community is collectively excited to see Skirk, her connection with the majestic “All-Devouring Narwhal”, and what she will bring to the table in terms of lore!

