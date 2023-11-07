Claim Genshin Impact 4.2 Maintenance Compensation NOW!

Genshin Impact Version 4.2, titled "Masquerade of the Guilty", has finally arrived! As usual, HoYoverse has offered generous maintenance compensation as a token of appreciation for Travelers' patience during server maintenance downtime for the 4.2 update. Additionally, more Primogems will be given as compensation for other issue fixes.

The arrival of Fontaine, the nation of Hydro, has propelled this already immensely popular anime-inspired action RPG game to greater heights. With the much-anticipated update of 4.2, players will experience the culmination of the Fontaine storyline and get the chance to work alongside some of the 18 new Fontaine characters to uncover lurking mysteries!

Table of contents Claim 700 Primogems from the Genshin Impact 4.2 maintenance compensation now! How do I download the Genshin Impact 4.2 update? Genshin Impact 4.2 highlights

Here is all the information you need to know about welcoming Genshin Impact Version 4.2, including how to download the update and a quick rundown of what the update has in store.

Claim 700 Primogems from the Genshin Impact 4.2 maintenance compensation now!

As a token of appreciation for players' patience during the server maintenance downtime and other issue fixes, HoYoverse has provided generous compensation! For this update, players will receive the following:

Maintenance compensation : Primogems ×300 (60 Primogems per hour the servers are down)

: Primogems ×300 (60 Primogems per hour the servers are down) Compensation for the issue with Neuvillette's Lv. 6 Constellation effect : Primogems ×100

: Primogems ×100 Compensation for other issue fixes: Primogems ×300

Following the completion of the five-hour maintenance window starting from 6 AM to 11 AM (UTC+8) on 8 November, players can expect to receive 700 Primogems as a reward.

To claim your Primogems, simply log into Genshin Impact after downloading and installing the 4.2 update.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse

However, there are a couple of important caveats to note. Firstly, to be eligible for the compensation, players must have reached Adventure Rank 5. Additionally, the rewards will be available through the in-game mail system but must be redeemed before the end of Version 4.2.

The mail carrying the Primogems will also expire after 30 days. So make sure to collect your compensation in a timely manner!

How do I download the Genshin Impact 4.2 update?

Here are the installation steps on all available devices to kickstart your journey into new areas of Fontaine:

PC users

Open the Genshin Impact Launcher Click Update to begin the download

Note: Around 14.24 GB – 15 GB (for unzipping, 28.98 GB – 30 GB) of storage space needs to be available for the 4.2 update.

iOS users

Go to the App Store on your iOS device Tap on "Update" to download the latest update

Note: Around 3.22 GB – 4 GB of storage space needs to be available for the 4.2 update.

Android users

Launch the Genshin Impact app on your Android device Follow the on-screen instructions to start the update process

Note: Around 4.28 GB – 5 GB of storage space needs to be available for the 4.2 update.

PlayStation users

Navigate to the Genshin Impact game on your PlayStation Home Screen Press the Options button on your controller Select "Check for Updates" to initiate the update process

Note: Around 100 GB of storage space needs to be available for the 4.2 update.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact Wriothesley

For both PC and smartphone users, there is also a pre-installation option available for the Genshin Impact 4.2 update.

On your smartphone, you can click on the "Pre-Install Resource Package" located at the bottom left of the login screen

For PC users, the Pre-Install option will be displayed next to the "Launch" button

By following these steps, you're all set to immerse yourself in the foggy Erinnyes Forest of Fontaine!

Genshin Impact 4.2 highlights

Version 4.2 is set to introduce a slew of thrilling Fontaine content, here is a list of highlights for the newest update:

Phase 1 Banners : (5-stars) Furina and Baizhu, (4-star) Charlotte 8 November - 28 November

: (5-stars) Furina and Baizhu, (4-star) Charlotte Phase 2 Banners : (5-stars) Cyno and Ayato 28 November - 19 December

: (5-stars) Cyno and Ayato New 5-star sword : Splendor of Tranquil Waters (Furina’s signature weapon)

: Splendor of Tranquil Waters (Furina’s signature weapon) Archon Quest Fontaine Chapter 4: Act 5 “Masquerade of the Guilty”

Story Quest Furina Story Quest Animula Choragi Chapter: Act 1 "The Little Oceanid"

Map expansion Erinnyes Forest Morte Region

4.2 flagship event "Thelxie's Fantastic Adventures"

New Weekly Boss : All-Devouring Narwhal

: All-Devouring Narwhal New World Boss: Hydro Tulpa

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse

For more about Genshin Impact, we've gathered all available information regarding the Version 4.2 update, including events, map expansions more! We've also compiled all the much-needed QoL changes coming to Version 4.2 here.

Discover all that you need to know about the 18 new Fontaine characters. On top of that, the 4.3 banners have been leaked! Get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your favourite Fontainian characters with our Fontaine character banner schedule here.