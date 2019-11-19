BREAKING* Football Manager 2020: New Hotfix Update Out Now!

Sports Interactive's latest installment of their popular football simulator hasn't even been out for a day yet, but there is already a game update in the form of Hotfix 20.1.3.

This Hotfix only addresses one issue, but the fact that Sports Interactive have reacted so quickly to community feedback sets a great first impression as we begin our Football Manager 2020 (FM20) journey.

The newly released hotfix addresses an issue regarding hidden attributes and determination being generated incorrectly on game start.

This change means you can now bank on player attributes being more in line with how you can expect them to perform.

This current fix is only compatible with new saves.

For users who started a save game prior to 20.1.0, your save game will be unaffected.

However, if you started a save game since the release of 19.1.0, you'll have to wait for a further fix that will address the issue in any pre-existing saves.

This latest fix seems to be in conjunction with FM20's more immersive experience, compared to previous instlaments.

Football Manager 2020 feels a more complete universe than ever before. From the board and player interactions to media questions and staff discussions, FM20 is a world that you dive into rather than a game you play.

This year’s game is everything you could realistically want or expect from Sports Interactive. It is engaging, while the new features don’t distract or alter the flow of the game.

