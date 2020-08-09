FIFA 21 Future Stars: Xavi Simons – Ratings, Potential, Ultimate Team, Career Mode & more

He has not even made his senior debut yet, but the PSG youngster is already tipped for great things.

Will we see Xavi Simons on FIFA 21?

We hope so! The PSG youngster looks set for more first team involvement next season, and he could be a potential future star.

Rating – 65 OVR

Xavi Simons is yet to appear on FIFA, so a 65 OVR is a stab in the dark.

Compared to players of similar position, age and hype, 65 OVR seems appropriate at the start of FIFA 21.

Simons made the switch from Barcelona to PSG last summer and is tipped to be the next big star.

With a namesake like Barcelona legend Xavi, Simons plays in a similar role in midfield looking to pull the strings and control the game.

Potential – 87 OVR

There are plenty of talented young Dutch players at the moment, and Simons looks to be another!

We expect him to have a potential in the high 80s similar to fellow Dutch teenager Ryan Gravenberch.

Ultimate Team

Simons’ basic card will not be making any waves on FIFA 21 Ultimate Team.

His overall is likely to be modest, but it is the potential special cards we are interested in!

FIFA 21 may be a bit early for a Future Stars card, but a strong start to the season could see him selected.

FRENCH CONNECTION! Ikone is another Ligue 1 midfielder deemed a Future Star

An overall of 86-87 could happen in the Future Stars promo, similar to that of Jonathan Ikone.

Career Mode

Career Mode is the game mode we expect Simons to really shine!

Simons is an exciting young central midfielder and will almost certainly have a high potential on FIFA 21 Career Mode.

Chelsea teenager Billy Gilmour has a potential of 86 and is valued at just £1.2 million on FIFA 20 Career Mode.

SPECIAL! Gilmour is one of a number of talented young midfielders with great potential

The Dutch under-17 international could be rated similar to the Chelsea starlet, so try and snap him up before his value shoots through the roof!

