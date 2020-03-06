header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

FIFA

06 Mar 2020

FIFA 20 FUT Player Days LIVE: Release time, card predictions, Countdown, loading screen clues, promo explained & more

FIFA 20 FUT Player Days LIVE: Release time, card predictions, Countdown, loading screen clues, promo explained & more

The latest promo has been revealed, but what can we expect when these cards drop in Ultimate Team?

Jump To

FUT Player Days is the next promo coming to FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

For those of you who don't know what that is, well you're in luck.

Follow our live updates below as we bring you all the latest news on the new promo.

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy