FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: The Best 30k Team - Saint-Maximin, Tolisso, Ndombele & more

With the Black Friday market crash well under way, 30,000 coins can buy you a lot on FIFA Ultimate Team. We built you a solid team that offers, pace, strength and flair without, breaking the bank.

Because every player is French, it means we can link multiple leagues without worrying about chemistry. In this squad you’ll see players from the Premier League, the Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and even the Serie A. Vive la France!

Formation

We set up out squad in a 4-3-3 (2), but in reality, this team is flexible and will work well as a 4-2-3-1 as well.

Steve Mandanda (OVR 80)

Age: 34

Position: GK

Club: Marseille

Country: France

Best stats: 80 diving, 81 reflexes, 79 possession

Cost: 700 PS4 / 800 Xbox One

Crystal Palace fans will remember Steve Mandanda, having had a brief spell at Selhurst Park in the 16/17 Premier League season. He is now number 1 shot stopper at Ligue 1 side Marseille and for our new squad.

Mandanda is a great, solid choice for a budget squad. He’s tall enough, and has stats where they matter, with every stat other than speed above 74 rated. Keep him on a Basic Chemistry style for the best results in-game.

Presnel Kimpembe (OVR 82)

Age: 24

Position: CB

Club: PSG

Country: France

Best stats: 80 composure, 83 interceptions, 84 strength

Cost: 2,500 PS4 / 2,900 Xbox One

Presnel Kimpembe made the step up from the PSG B team to the first team in 2014, and since then he’s gone from strength to strength, winning three Ligue 1 titles, five domestic cups, and of course a FIFA World Cup in 2018.

If you’ve played a lot of FUT over the past few years, you’ll know who Kimpembe is. He’s quality. 83 interceptions means he’ll find a way to thwart your opponents passing and with 84 strength he can hold off even the strongest of attackers. If you can, give him a Shadow Chemistry style and take him to the next level.

Abdou Diallo (OVR 79)

Age: 23

Position: CB

Club: PSG

Country: France

Best stats: 82 jumping, 80 standing tackle, 81 sliding tackle

Cost: 1,900 PS4 / 2,200 Xbox One

Abdou Diallo recently made the move from Borussia Dortmund to PSG, and since then he has made a positive impact for the French giant’s side, playing 11 times so far this season alongside his national team mate, Kimpembe.

Diallo is a bargain for his price. Very good pace, standing tackle and sliding tackle stats means he will will take care of most defensive duties, and with 82 jumping he’ll win his fair share of headers too. Equip him with an Anchor and raise his pace to 82, his defence to 87, and his physical to 81.

Jerome Roussillon (OVR 82)

Age: 26

Position: LB

Club: VfL Wolfsburg

Country: France

Best stats: 90 sprint speed, 85 crossing, 84 stamina

Cost: 3,300 PS4 / 3,400 Xbox One

Jerome Roussillon is one of the best full backs in Ligue 1, and also one of the best full backs in FUT (at this price range). Having joined Wolfsburg in 2018 he has made 38 league performances, scoring an impressive 4 goals along the way.

His card’s 90 sprint speed means he is absolutely rapid at getting up and down the wing, and with 85 crossing he’s a danger in the final third. Again, deploy him with an Anchor Chemistry style and boost all his vital stats.

Kevin Malcuit (OVR 78)

Age: 28

Position: RB

Club: Napoli

Country: France

Best stats: 80 dribbling, 83 acceleration, 86 sprint speed

Cost: 1,600 PS4 / 2,200 Xbox One

Kevin Malcuit joined Napoli from Lille at the end of the 16/17 season for a paltry 800,000 euros. Since then he’s established himself as one of the best full backs in the Serie A.

His FUT card is very good. He has excellent pace and defending stats, and if you stick an Anchor on him, you’ll make him even better. One of the best things about this card is his strength, physicality and aggression.

Corentin Tolisso (OVR 2,500)

Age: 25

Position: CM

Club: FC Bayern München

Country: France

Best stats: 82 ball control, 84 stamina, 86 long passing

Cost: 2,500 PS4 / 2,800 Xbox One

Corentin Tolisso is one of the best midfielders in European football. Having played over 116 games for Lyon, where he rose from the youth ranks, he moved to Bayern Munich in 2017 for a fee in excess of 45 million euros.

Tolisso’s FUT card lives up to the expectations. He’s simply one of the most versatile midfielders you can buy in this price range. His defensive and physical stats are all impressive, but equally impressive are his dribbling, shooting and passing .

This means you can play him wherever you want in midfield. Boost his stats accordingly with a Chemistry style like Shadow, Engine or Anchor.

Tiemoue Bakayoko (OVR 80)

Age: 25

Position: CDM

Club: Monaco

Country: France

Best stats: 84 standing tackle, 86 strength, 87 aggression

Cost: 800 PS4 / 800 Xbox One

Tiemoue Bakayoko is currently enjoying his second successive season on-loan from Chelsea. Last season he made 31 appearances for AC Milan and this season he is plying his trade in his home nation of France for Monaco.

Bakayoko’s FUT card is super strong and a real hatchet man in our new squad’s midfield, with 86 strength and 87 aggression. He’s not getting pushed off the ball any time soon, let’s put it that way. Boost his pace, defence and physical stats with an Anchor.

Tanguy Ndombele (OVR 81)

Age: 22

Position: CM

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Country: France

Best stats: 88 dribbling, 84 acceleration, 86 balance

Cost: 1,300 PS4 / 1,400 Xbox One

Tanguy Ndombele joined Spurs at the start of the season for £55.45 million, with big expectations places firmly upon his shoulders. Admittedly, he hasn’t quite lived up to the price tag so far this season, but his recent form has shown glimpses of what he is capable of.

His FUT card is really good, and very useful in a squad like ours. Again, he is a very versatile card and can be used in both attacking, and defensive midfield positions. The best Chemistry style for a card like this is probably an Engine, or a Powerhouse, which boosts his defence and passing.

Jonathan Bamba (OVR 78)

Age: 23

Position: LM

Club: Lille

Country: France

Best stats: 90 acceleration, 88 sprint speed, 83 dribbling

Cost: 800 PS4 / 800 Xbox One

Bamba is becoming quite the player. Having been sent on loan three times whilst on the books of Saint-Etienne, he has now found permanent residence at Lille where he has scored an impressive 13 goals in 38 appearances from a wide position.

For our budget, Bamba is a very good option at left wing. His card offers pace, dribbling and agility, and with Deadeye we transform his decent shooting stats into ones that are simply frightening - 93 positioning, 91 finishing, 88 shot power.

Moussa Dembele (OVR 80)

Age: 23

Position: ST

Club: Lyon

Country: France

Best stats: 85 sprint speed, 81 finishing, 86 strength

Cost: 1,600 PS4 / 1,700 Xbox One

Celtic fans will know Moussa Dembele very well, having gained cult status at the Glasgow club. He played 55 times for the Bhoys, scoring 24 goals, earning himself a move to Lyon in the summer of 2018.

Dembele’s card on FUT is a bargain. He’s fast, and deadly in front of goal, but surprisingly, he is very strong too. His 86 strength means not only is he a threat getting in behind defensive lines, he can play the hold up game well too. Boost his stats with a Hawk and you’ve got yourself a total striker.

Allan Saint-Maximin (OVR 79)

Age: 22

Position: RW

Club: Newcastle United

Country: France

Best stats: 93 pace, 93 agility, 90 dribbling

Cost: 3,200 PS4 / 3,700 Xbox One

Due to the fact Saint-Maximin has played for six clubs in his career so far, including his current side Newcastle United, it’s easy to forget he is only 22. We can only imagine what his card will be like in FIFA 21…

His FUT card this year, however, is a lot of fun to use. His 93 pace is lightning quick, and with 93 agility, 86 balance, and 90 dribbling, he will cause headaches for opposition defenders trying to mark him. Boost his shooting with a Deadeye, and you’re Gucci.

The Full Lineup

LES BLEUS: Our new side is all-French line-up.

Strong, fast, cheap, versatile. This 80 rated, 30k team packs a punch. And because chemistry isn’t a problem, tweak and improve it with any untraceable French players you might have in your squad.

We've set our wingers to Stay Forward and Cut Inside to ensure we overload the opponent’s penalty area with attacking runs from wide.

We leave everything else as it is, except our CDM which we set to Cover Centre and Stay Back While Attacking, and our LB and RB positions which we also set to Stay Back While Attacking.

Au revoir!

