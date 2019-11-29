FIFA 20 Ultimate Team Market Analysis: Black Friday price cut for Chiellini

It's not just any Friday, it's Black Friday. So how very apt that our weekly market analysis falls on this day, as we'll be outlining all the best savings you can make on Ultimate Team this week!

Keep reading to find out the significant changes from both the PS4 and Xbox One FUT markets and tips on where to invest your FIFA coins.

Each percentage movement is as of 00:00am UK time this morning and was correct at the time of writing. All information has been sourced from FUTBIN.

Price Drops

It could be time to pick up these stars on the cheap.

Giorgio Chiellini - 43,000 coins (-26.50%) Xbox One

Piemonte's (Juventus') long-serving centre back is our top price dropper this week, with the Italian centre back experiencing a price drop of over 25% - not a bad deal for Black Friday!

For his new price, you'll be signing a man with 94 defensive awareness, 91 standing tackle and 91 aggression - basically he's one of the best centre backs in the game. Get on this bargain!

Lorenzo Insigne - 29,750 coins (-17.36%) Xbox One

The Napoli forward is known for his pace and goal-scoring ability, and his FIFA 20 card is no different. Due to his price drop, you can now bag the Italian for under 30,000 coins on the Xbox market.

Insigne has 94 acceleration, 90 dribbling, 93 ball control and 86 crossing, so he fits well in the false nine or centre forward position.

Karim Benzema - 24,750 coins (-17.50%) PS4

Karim Benzema is in fine form this season, contributing 10 goals and four assets across 12 La Liga appearances. Therefore, his FUT price drop can not be a reflection of his real-life performances.

Instead, his price change is likely due to his 80 rated strength and 74 rated sprint speed. Don't let these stats deter you as at his current discounted price, you could sign a striker with 90 rated ball control, 88 positioning and 84 finishing.

Gerard Pique – 33,500 coins (-16.25%) Xbox One

The Spanish veteran may be 32 years old, but he's still a regular in the Barcelona set-up, playing in every La Liga game so far this season. The centre back has even contributed a goal.

His price drop may be due to his lack of speed, with an acceleration of just 48. However, his 89 defensive awareness counters, 88 standing tackle, 89 interceptions and 87 strength make up for any athletic weakness.

Price Rises

If you have any of these players, now is the time to sell!

Andriy Yarmolenko – 1500 coins (+76.48) Xbox One / 1200 coins (+71.42%) PS4

Andrey Yarmolenko saw his price drop to 700 coins a couple of weeks ago, then recover to 1200 coins. Now, the Ukranian's price has risen even further, by over 70% on both platforms.

Yarmolenko had a decent start to the season, contributing three goals and an assist across 12 appearances for West Ham. On FIFA 20, his 86 rated dribbling, 83 ball control and 83 long shots means he's a solid card to sign.

Inaki Williams - 1800 coins (+49.49%) Xbox One

Inaki Williams has been on the Bilbao scene since 2014. He graduated to the first team soon after and has since contributed 52 goals and 28 assists across 218 appearances.

His increase in FIFA 20 price is unsurprising considering he possesses many of the stats desired from a striker - 95 sprint speed and 85 strength means he's unlikely to come across a defender he can't beat and his 82 finishing means he can find the back of the net.

Mats Hummels - 31,250 coins (+38.89%) Xbox One

Mats Hummels has moved between Bayern Munich and Dortmund so many times, we're not even sure he's kept count. Nevertheless, the centre back is still a fantastic player, but it's his lack of pace that lets him down on FIFA 20.

Despite of his 59 sprint speed, his 90 defensive awareness counters this, whilst his 89 standing tackle and 90 interceptions reveals him to be a top player - FUT players have clearly identified this as his price has risen considerably. If you have this card, now is the time to sell.

Ante Rebic - 1900 coins (+26.65%) PS4

Ante Rebic is currently on a two year loan at AC Milan, from German club Frankfurt. The Croatian has had a decent start to his Italian career, contributing three goals and an assist in 13 appearances.

On FIFA 20, Rebic has 91 sprint speed, 85 shot power and 84 aggression. A great player for below 2000 coins, so it's no wonder that his price is rising.

