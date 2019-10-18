FIFA 20 Reddit: Franck Ribery is really not happy with his in-game appearance

He's one of the best-known players in football, but if you're playing FIFA 20 you may have some difficulty recognising Franck Ribery.

The Fiorentina winger, who at 36 has shown no signs of slowing down, tweeted to EA playfully, when he spotted his in-game self during a match.

He wrote: "Played #FIFA20 with my kids not long ago... hey @EASPORTSFIFA... Who is this guy?"

Unsurprisingly, his tweet made its way on to the FIFA sub-reddit.

To be fair, he has a point. The above avatar bears very little resemblance to the Frenchman.

Ribery's not the only player who needs his in-game face updated - Portuguese ace João Félix is also in the same boat.

READ MORE: The best formation to use on Ultimate Team

The Atletico Madrid forward, who featured in the FIFA 20 ratings commercial, bears little resemblance to his in-game avatar - and it's causing quite a stir on the FIFA sub-Reddit.

João Félix in FIFA 20

One gamer wrote: "He's also in one of the commercials; the one where they're determining the rating. Lol you think since he was in the commercial they'd at least give him a face scan."

Harsh words indeed

The good news though is that EA always takes face scans and updates very seriously, so it's really only a matter of time before Felix gets the face he deserves. And trust us, it'll be worth the wait.

Back in FIFA 18, it took less than a month for EA to give the likes of Neymar, David Silva and Raheem Sterling a makeover - after fans voiced their concerns regarding their in-game appearances.

On FIFA 18, Neymar's face was updated to include details such as lines in his hair

To give you an idea of the detail we can expect, Neymar boasted lines in the side of his hair, while Silva – who had shaved his hair at the start of the season, lost his in-game mop.

Let's hope this is addressed sooner rather than later.