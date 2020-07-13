FIFA 20: TOTW 41 Prediction – Salah, Sterling & more

Norwich’s relegation is confirmed, but will their nemesis be named in FUT Ultimate Team of the Week?

With the La Liga and Serie A titles yet to be decided there is still plenty to play for, although the faltering form of Lazio puts the league firmly within Juventus’ grasp.

We saw some more excellent displays this week, so check out below who we think will be selected in TOTW 41 on FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

Nick Pope (OVR 79 → SIF 84)

Nick Pope has had a magnificent week, earning Man of the Match against both West Ham and Liverpool.

The Golden Glove leader costs just under 2,000 coins, but an 87-rated FUT Birthday card costs around 70,000.

Toby Alderweireld (OVR 87 → IF 88)

Belgian centre back Toby Alderweireld popped up with the winning goal for Spurs in the North London derby to ensure Spurs leapfrog Arsenal into eighth place.

An IF card could be his first special item of the season, but his basic card is available for around 28,000 coins.

Rafael Toloi (OVR 78 → IF 82)

Atalanta defender Rafael Toloi got on the scoresheet as Atalanta eased past Sampdoria 2-0.

Another player without a special card this season, Toloi currently costs around 1,000 coins.

Federico Fazio (OVR 80 → IF 83)

Former Spurs centre back Federico Fazio joined in the fun as Roma put three goals past Brescia. The giant Argentine also helped his side keep a clean sheet too!

Fazio costs 1,800 on PS4 and just 1,200 on Xbox One.

Mohamed Salah (OVR 90 → HL 95)

Two goals and an assist against Brighton in midweek could see Mohamed Salah receive his second IF of the season.

The Egyptian star costs just under 50,000 coins, although his various special cards can cost up to 800,000!

Santi Cazorla (OVR 82 → TIF 87)

Former Arsenal favourite Santi Cazorla scored twice as Villareal beat Getafe in a fiery encounter which saw four players sent off!

A third IF of the season will add to Cazorla’s list of special cards which range from 15,000 to 100,000 coins.

David Silva (OVR 88 → IF 90)

David Silva is already a Manchester City legend. The Spanish wizard scored one and provided two more as City hammered Newcastle 5-0.

Silva is worth a little under 40,000 coins on the FUT 20 Transfer Market.

Raheem Sterling (OVR 88 → HL 92)

England superstar Raheem Sterling bagged a hattrick as City registered their second 5-0 of the week, with Brighton on the receiving end this time.

Sterling is available for around 36,000 coins but his Headliner card may cost up to 100,000.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (OVR 85 → SIF 87)

Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored and assisted as Milan beat Juventus in a 4-2 thriller.

The mercurial forward costs less than 20,000 coins. His 95-rated Summer Heat card is still available though so waste no time in completing his objectives!

Paulinho (OVR 77 → IF 81)

Portuguese striker Paulinho scored three and assisted one as Braga battered Pacos de Ferreira 5-1.

Paulinho can be bought for less than 1,000 coins, but his TOTSSF card is worth a little under 50,000.

Michail Antonio (OVR 78 → IF 83)

Michail Antonio sealed Norwich’s relegation with a devastating display, becoming the first ever West Ham player to score four goals in a single Premier League match.

Antonio should receive his first special card of the season. His basic card costs 2,000 coins on PS4 and 2,800 on Xbox One.

RealSport’s TOTW 41 Prediction

