FIFA 20: Top 10 Brazilian Players to buy in Career Mode and Ultimate Team – Neymar, Alisson, Firmino & more

Brazil have to be considered the most successful International team of all time. They’ve won the World Cup a record-braking five times and have nine Copa America trophies under their belt.

They have struggled to uphold their trophy count in recent times, but managed to regain some glory in their 2019 Copa America triumph.

Perhaps this is the start of a new period of Brazilian dominance? With the amount of quality on display in FIFA 20, it’s hard to argue otherwise…

We’ve made a list of the best Brazilian players you can sign on FIFA 20 Career Mode and Ultimate Team.

To qualify as one of the best Brazilian players, each player must be at least 84 overall at the start of the game.

Neymar Jr (OVR 92 – POT 92)

Age: 27

Position(s): LW, CAM

Club: PSG

Best stats: 96 dribbling, 96 agility, 95 ball control, 94 composure

Career Mode value: £95 million (Release Clause: £175.7 million)

Wage: £261,000 a week

FUT Price: 795k PS4 / 668k Xbox One

The ex-Barca man is not only the best Brazilian in the game, but the third best player on FIFA 20. Unlike most talented youngsters who crumble under pressured expectations, Neymar has gone above and beyond his potential, reflected by his 92 overall.

His 96 agility and 96 dribbling means that defenders will be reluctant to tackle Neymar, out of fear of humiliation, allowing the winger to punish opposition with his 87 finishing. Five-star skills and five-star weak foot, Neymar is everything you want in a winger.

Alisson (OVR 89 – POT 91)

Age: 26

Position(s): GK

Club: Liverpool

Best stats: 90 GK positioning, 89 GK reflexes, 85 GK diving, 85 GK kicking

Career Mode value: £52.2 million (Release Clause: £100.5 million)

Wage: £140,000 a week

FUT Price: 40.25k PS4 / 39.5k Xbox One

Alisson is Liverpool’s number one between the sticks, having helped the Merseyside team win the 2019 Champions League last season. Liverpool are now storming ahead in the Premier League and Alisson is considered the best ‘keeper in the Premier League by many.

READ MORE: FIFA 20: All the best young centre backs

His talent is reflected on FIFA 20, with all of his goalkeeper attributes rated 84 and above. You won’t find many better goalies on the game, which is why he is priced so high.

Ederson (OVR 88 – POT 91)

Age: 25

Position(s): GK

Club: Manchester City

Best stats: 93 GK kicking, 88 GK reflexes, 86 GK positioning, 86 GK diving

Career Mode value: £49.1 million (Release Clause: £94.4 million)

Wage: £167,000 a week

FUT Price: 31.75k PS4 / 30k Xbox One

Those who disagree that Alisson is the best ‘keeper in the Premier League would likely argue that this man is top of the pile. Ederson has been crucial in Man City’s recent success and despite struggling slightly this season, they are still a world class club.

Ederson’s FIFA 20 stats reflect his superior ball playing ability, with his 93 GK kicking allowing him to play out from the back in true Guardiola style. At just 30k on FUT, he’s a sound acquisition if you’re building a Premier League side.

Casemiro (OVR 88 – POT 90)

Age: 27

Position(s): CDM

Club: Real Madrid

Best stats: 91 aggression, 90 strength, 89 stamina, 88 shot power

Career Mode value: £56.7 million (Release Clause: £120.5 million)

Wage: £257,000 a week

FUT Price: 23k PS4 / 24.5k Xbox One

Casemiro has long been Real Madrid’s back bone for many years now. He made the move from Sao Paulo to Real Madrid in 2013, and after a year’s spell on loan with Porto he became a key part of the first team in 2015.

READ MORE: FIFA 20: Everything you need to know about FUTmas

Casemiro is a physical monster in FIFA 20, with 90 strength, 89 stamina, and 87 jumping. This only plays up his 87 standing tackle, 86 interceptions, and 86 sliding tackles. He can play on the ball too, with 84 short passing and 84 long passing.

Roberto Firmino (OVR 87 – POT 87)

Age: 27

Position(s): CF, ST, CAM

Club: Liverpool

Best stats: 89 dribbling, 89 ball control, 88 stamina, 88 reactions, 88 composure

Career Mode value: £48.2 million (Release Clause: £89.1m)

Wage: £167,000 a week

FUT Price: 23.5k PS4 / 28.25k Xbox One

Roberto Firmino is a crucial cog in Liverpool’s winning formula. He may only have four goals in 17 appearances, but all football fans know he supplies a service to the Liverpool attack that goes way beyond basic stats.

The centre forward may not provide many goals in real life, but he’s more than capable of fining the net in FIFA 20 – 85 finishing combined with 87 positioning proves that he’s a top class striker, but with 89 ball control and 87 vision he may be better suited as a false nine.

Thiago Silva (OVR 87 – POT 87)

Age: 34

Position(s): CB

Club: PSG

Best stats: 90 interceptions, 90 jumping, 88 defensive awareness, 88 standing tackle

Career Mode Value: £16.7 million (Release Clause: £30.8 million)

Wage: £122,000 a week

FUT Price: 27k PS4 / 27.25k Xbox One

Thiago Silva has suffered a downgrade in overall rating, despite achieving a TOTS ultimate team card in FIFA 19. In addition, his 62 pace rating does not reflect the reality of the Brazilian centre back’s renowned speed. Nevertheless, the 87-rated PSG man is still amongst the top Brazilian players in the game.

READ MORE: FIFA 20: All the best young Goalkeepers

In FIFA 20, Thiago Silva’s 90 interceptions and 88 defensive awareness counteract his 64 sprint speed. He may be 34 years old, but he can be of good service to your team. Bear in mind that in Career Mode he may retire after one season.

Fernandinho (OVR 87 – POT 87)

Age: 34

Position(s): CDM, CB

Club: Manchester City

Best stats: 89 interceptions, 89 reactions, 87 defnsive awareness, 87 aggression

Career Mode value: £17.6 million (Release Clause: £54.9 million)

Wage: £180,000 a week

FUT Price: 23.5k PS4 / 24k Xbox One

Fernandinho has been an instrumental part of Pep Guardiola’s City team over the last three years, adding two more Premier League trophies to his personal accolades under the Spaniard’s reign. However, Fernandinho is yet to put pen to paper and sign a new contract.

If you can take advantage of Fernandinho’s undetermined future, you’ll sign a midfielder with strong defensive capabilites (89 interceptions, 87 defensive awareness, 87 aggression), as well as good playmaking abilties (86 short passing and 83 long passing).

Marquinhos (OVR 86 – POT 90)

Age: 25

Position(s): CB, CDM

Club: PSG

Best stats: 89 jumping, 87 standing tackle, 87 sliding tackle, 86 interceptions

Career Mode Value: £46.4 million (Release clause: £89.2 million)

Wage: £108,000 a week

FUT Price: 20.25k PS4 / 23.75k Xbox One

Marquinhos has been defending the PSG goal since the summer of 2013 and has helped them win five Ligue 1 titles and nine domestic trophies! Impressive accolades for a 25 year old.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 – Top 10 Centre Backs to sign

On FIFA 20, the centre half’s hold several impressive defensive stats (87 standing tackle, 87 sliding tackle, 86 defensive awareness, 86 interceptions), paired with an impressive 76 rated sprint speed. It’s no wonder that he has a near £90 million release clause.

Fabinho (OVR 86 – POT 89)

Age: 25

Position(s): CDM

Club: Liverpool

Best stats: 91 penalties, 88 interceptions, 88 stamina, 87 standing tackle

Career Mode value: £45.5 million (Release Clause: £67.5 million)

Wage: £122,000 a week

FUT Price: 15k PS4 / 17.5k Xbox One

Fabinho came to prominence as part of the Monaco side that won Ligue 1 in 2016-17. Nowadays, the defensive mid is a permanent fixture in Jurgen Klopp’s set-up, as they race ahead in the Premier League.

Fabinho can run all day with his 88 stamina, and he’ll take the ball away with 88 interceptions and 87 standing tackle. He can also move the ball well with his 84 short passing and 82 long passing.

(Fabinho’s base FUT card is still rated 85, in line with his original FIFA 20 rating)

Coutinho (OVR 86 – POT 86)

Age: 27

Position(s): CAM, LW

Club: Bayern Munich (on loan)

Best stats: 87 stamina, 86 sprint speed, 84 standing tackle

Career Mode Value: £41.9 million

Wage: £144,000 a week

FUT Price: 17.5k PS4 / 18k Xbox One

Coutinho has had a busy few seasons, having moved from Liverpool to Barcelona, then on to Bayern Munich in August 2019. He’s had a solid contribution to the German side, scoring six goals and creating five assists across 13 appearances.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 – Best Loan signings on Career Mode

On FIFA 20, Coutinho’s incredible 92 agility, 93 balance, and 91 ball control means he is one of the most fluid attacking players in the game. His 88 long shots, 86 vision, 84 positioning and 82 shot power make him one of the deadliest too.

(Coutinho’s primary position has been made ‘CAM’ as part of a new squad update, but his base FUT card remains as a ‘LW’)

Click “Next” for a full table of the best Brazilian players…