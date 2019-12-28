FIFA 20: Top 10 Argentinian Players to buy in Career Mode and Ultimate Team – Messi, Aguero, Dybala & more

When you think of Argentinian football there’s only two players that come to mind immediately – Maradona and his famous hand of God, or the phenomenal Lionel Messi.

Nevertheless, Messi is just one of many highly talented players who currently represent the Argentinian national side. With so much class to choose from, it’s difficult to understand why Argentina have struggled to win any major silverware in recent years.

We’ve made a list of the best Argentinian players you can sign on FIFA 20 Career Mode and Ultimate Team.

To qualify as one of the best Argentinian players, each player must be at least 81 overall at the start of the game.

Lionel Messi (OVR 94 – POT 94)

Age: 32

Position(s): RW, CF, ST

Club: Barcelona

Best stats: 97 dribbling, 96 ball control, 96 composure, 95 finishing

Career Mode value: £86 million (Release Clause: £176.2 million)

Wage: £509,000 a week

FUT Price: 1.125m PS4 / 955k Xbox One

As if you didn’t already know, but Messi is not only best Argentinian in the game, but the best player full stop. The Ballon d’Or winner has contributed 14 goals and nine assists in 16 appearances so far this season – a decent output, but a little slow by his standards.

His in-game stats reflect the Argentine’s generational talent with every single one of his skill stats ranking above 90! He’s the best player in the world and he has the price tag to match it.

Sergio Aguero (OVR 89 – POT 89)

Age: 31

Position(s): ST

Club: Manchester City

Best stats: 93 positioning, 93 finishing, 92 reactions, 91 balance

Career Mode value: £54 million (Release Clause: £99.9 million)

Wage: £270,000 a week

FUT Price: 86k PS4 / 78.5k Xbox One

Sergio Aguero has been serving Man City since the summer of 2011 – in that time he has picked up 13 trophies (including four Premier League titles) for the English side and has scored over 350 times! Quite simply, he’s one of the best Premier League strikers ever.

This is reflected in his FIFA 20 stats, as the striker has a staggering 93 rated positioning and 93 rated finishing. Give this guy the ball and he will find the back of the net. His FUT price is reasonable considering his quality.

Paulo Dybala (OVR 88 – POT 91)

Age: 25

Position(s): CAM, RW

Club: Piemonte (Juventus)

Best stats: 93 ball control, 91 agility, 90 dribbling, 88 acceleration

Career Mode value: £67.1 million (Release Clause: £115.7 million)

Wage: £194,000 a week

FUT Price: 32k PS4 / 30k Xbox One

Paulo Dybala blessed Europe with his talent back when he joined Palermo in 2012. Soon after that, Juventus were impressed by the young Argentine’s natural ability and so they signed him for around €40 million in 2015.

The young midfielder brings a deadly combination of 90 dribbling and 86 acceleration to break away from a defender and 87 short passing to pick out a teammate perfectly. His £115.7 million release clause is a lot, but at his age you will get plenty of peak years out of him in Career Mode.

Angel Di Maria (OVR 87 – POT 87)

Age: 31

Position(s): RW, LW

Club: PSG

Best stats: 94 agility, 88 vision, 88 dribbling, 88 FK accuracy

Career Mode value: £39.6 million (Release Clause: £73.3 million)

Wage: £144,000 a week

FUT Price: 16.5k PS4 / 19.5k Xbox One

Angel Di Maria is probably best known in England as the Real Madrid winger who joined Premier League giants Manchester United back in 2014. Nowadays, Di Maria can be found playing in Paris, where he has contributed 78 goals and 79 assists across over 200 appearances for the Ligue 1 champions.

Therefore, his impressive FIFA 20 stats come as no surprise – Di Maria has the perfect stats for a wide player as his 88 dribbling, five star skills and 85 acceleration allows him to beat defenders, before delivering the ball to a central attacker with his 87 crossing.

Mauro Icardi (OVR 86 – POT 87)

Age: 26

Position(s): ST

Club: PSG (on loan)

Best stats: 94 jumping, 92 positioning, 90 finishing, 88 heading accuracy

Career Mode value: £47.7 million

Wage: £135,000 a week

FUT Price: 8.7k PS4 / 9.2k Xbox One

Another PSG attacker, Mauro Icardi has joined his compatriot, Di Maria, at PSG whilst on loan from Inter. It’s fair to say the striker has settled in to Paris life quickly as he has contributed 13 goals and two assists across 16 appearances for the French side.

In FIFA 20, Icardi’s goal-scoring ability is replicated through fantastic stats of 92 positioning and 90 finishing. It’s also worth noting that the Argentine is handy in an aerial battle, possessing 94 jumping and 88 heading accuracy. For less than 10k on FUT, he’s a great buy.

Alejandro Gomez (OVR 85 – POT 85)

Age: 31

Position(s): CAM, CF, ST

Club: Atalanta

Best stats: 94 acceleration, 94 balance, 92 agility, 85 dribbling

Career Mode Value: £30.6 million (Release Clause: £52 million)

Wage: £83,000 a week

FUT Price: 9.4k PS4 / 10.75k Xbox One

Alejandro Gomez has been a fiathful servant to Atalanta ever since joining the club in 2014. He has been a vital part of the Serie A side’s set-up ever since, making over 200 appearances and contributing over 50 goals and over 50 assists.

On FIFA 20, the Gomez’ primary position is at attacking midfield where he can utilise his 85 vision, 85 ball control and 81 short passing. However, with 94 accelration, 85 dribbling and 79 finsihing you can undertsand why some choose to play him as a centre forward.

Gonzalo Higuain (OVR 85 – POT 85)

Age: 31

Position(s): ST

Club: Piemonte (Juventus)

Best stats: 90 positioning, 88 finishing, 88 volleys, 86 reactions

Career Mode value: £31.1 million (Release Clause: £51.2 million)

Wage: £158,000 a week

FUT Price: 9k PS4 / 9.3k Xbox One

It’s fair to say that Gonzalo Higuain has played for his fair share of top clubs – Real Madrid, Napoli, AC Milan, Juventus and Chelsea have all utilised the striker’s abilties at one time or another. But with 300 career goals, it’s easy to understand why.

His talent as an instinctive striker is reflected on FIFA 20 as Higuain has stats of 90 positioning, 88 finishing, 88 volleys and 86 shot power. If your team is lacking goals, this is the man to sign.

Giovani Lo Celso (OVR 83 – POT 88)

Age: 23

Position(s): CM, CAM

Club: Spurs (on loan)

Best stats: 86 ball control, 85 dribbling, 85 vision, 83 long passing, 83 short passing

Career Mode Value: £30.6 million

Wage: £95,000 a week

FUT Price: 2.3k PS4 / 2.8k Xbox One

Giovani Lo Celso is one of the most exciting midfield prospects in the current football market. With so many offers on the table over the 2019 summer, the midfielder settled on a move to Spurs. Lo Celso will likely make his move permanent in real life, but on FIFA 20, the Argentine will return to Real Betis as of summer 2020.

Lo Celso is the perfect man to have controlling you game in the middle of the park – his 86 ball control and 85 dribbling will allow him to keep possession before picking out the right pass with his 85 vision, 83 long passing and 83 short passing.

Nicolas Tagliafico (OVR 83 – POT 84)

Age: 26

Position(s): LB

Club: Ajax

Best stats: 91 stamina, 88 jumping, 84 defensive awareness, 84 aggression

Career Mode value: £23.9 million (Release Clause: £35.2 million)

Wage: £27,000 a week

FUT Price: 7.4k PS4 / 10k Xbox One

Nicolas Tagliafico was a vital part of the Champions League semi-finalist Ajax side last season. The left back has started the 2019/20 season just as strong, defending the Ajax goal as well as scoring five goals and creating three assists.

In FIFA 20, the left back is unlikely to be beaten by many attackers as he can utilise his 84 defensive awareness and 84 aggression. In addition, Tagliafico’s 91 stamina means he can maintain his ‘A’ game for the full 90 minutes.

His FIFA 20 rating has increased to 83 as part of a squad update, but his FUT base card remains 82.

Ever Banega (OVR 83 – POT 83)

Age: 31

Position(s): CDM, CM, CAM

Club: Sevilla

Best stats: 86 short passing, 85 long passing, 85 ball control, 84 vision

Career Mode Value: £17.6 million (Release Clause: £36.9 million)

Wage: £23,000 a week

FUT Price: 1.8k PS4 / 2k Xbox One

At 31 years old, Ever Banega can be considered a veteran of the game – especially when you consider he made his Boca Juniors debut at 19 years old. The utility midfielder joined Sevilla in summer of 2017 and has since made over 200 appearances for the Spanish side, contributing 26 goals and 32 assists.

Banega is somewhat of a midfield maestro, possessing 86 short passing, 85 long passing and 84 vision. He makes a great squad player, but bear in mind that if you sign him on Career Mode, he may not play for many years more.

