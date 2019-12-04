UPDATED* FIFA 20 Patch: Title Update #8 - Easier penalties, no more free kick hack & 29 new star heads!

The latest FIFA 20 patch was recently announced on FIFA Forums, in a post from EA community manager, EA GZaro.

The new patch has launched on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

Below, we list every change that's been made as part of Title Update #8.

Gameplay (General)

After several gameplay changes made in Title Update #7, this time round there's just a few gameplay updates.

Made the Gameplay following changes

Adjusted the threshold for when the Referee will give out a Yellow Card following a foul (intended to reduce the number of yellow cards)

Adjusted the Penalty Kick Reticule to be less sensitive when aiming at most areas of the goal

Increased the maximum shot speed of Free Kicks

Addressed the following Gameplay issues

Red-timed Free Kicks were resulting in high shot trajectories, potentially leading to a goal - (these shot trajectories are now more likely to be wider, missing the goal)

Ultimate Team

There have been no FUT changes, but three issues have been resolved as part of the new update.

Addressed the following FUT issues

In rare instances, it was not possible to apply Consumables or enter Squad Building Challenges without exiting and re-entering FUT

When adding a player to your Squad from the Club tab, the Chemistry impact was not displaying on the Club tab (visual only)

Inability to search for players with special Romanian characters using standard characters

Career Mode

After just one Career Mode issue resolved in Title Update #7, there are several more issue resolution in Title Update #8. However, still no changes.

Addressed the following Career Mode issues

Sometimes, matches were being scheduled with too few or too many days between them

Created Pros in Player Career had 1999 as their date of birth (date of birth can now be set to 1996 - 2003)

The American Challenge Cup trophy art was missing from the competition menu following completion

In Player Career, the Player Accomplishments overlay was sometimes not disappearing after a match

The Press Conference announcer for the French Super Cup was not speaking in French

When using the Arabic languages, Player Portrait OVR ratings were overlapping with other UI elements on the Squad Hub

Adjusted Prospect Player criteria to not include anyone over the age of 23

Updated visuals on the Team Stats tile

Pro Clubs

Pro Clubs has had its first update in a while.

Addressed the following Pro Clubs issues

Sometimes, text corruption was visible when using the Pause Menu during a Practice Match

When changing Club Settings, Custom Away Kits would sometimes change colour

VOLTA FOOTBALL

No changes for VOLTA, but one issue has been addressed.

Addressed the following VOLTA issues

In VOLTA STORY and VOLTA WORLD TOUR, when more than one controller was plugged in, there was an instance in which the second controller could play with the whole team despite Control Revvy being a previously selected setting

Kick Off

No changes and just one issue resolved on Kick Off mode.

Addressed the following Kick Off issue

FIFA Trainer settings altered in the Pause Menu did not remain saved when switching between different Kick Off Match Types

General

Two general issues have been dealt with.

Addressed the following General issues

EATV videos were sometimes not displaying and could not be watched

The Tele Camera was not always tracking the ball correctly in the Forest Park Stadium

Visual

There are three new Visual changes to look forward to.

Made the following Visual changes

Added 29 new Star Heads (follow this link to find out who)

Updates to multiple kits and ad boards

Updates to some of the broadcast packages

