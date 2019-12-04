UPDATED* FIFA 20 Patch: ALL 29 players in the new Star Heads update - Amadou, Mousset & more

FIFA 20's latest patch, Title Update #8, has brought with it new Star Heads for 29 players!

For those of you who haven't heard of them before, Star Heads are in-game faces - so gamers can look forward to each of the players below receiving updated face scans when they arrive on Wednesday, 4th December.

Keep reading as we list every new Star Head, sourced from a few hard working gamers, @Rakart and @Kaiduss, on FIFA Forums.

Aston Villa

Villa have five new Star Heads and one updated player.

Ezri Konsa

Jed Steer

Henri Lansbury

Jonathan Kodjia

Marvelous Nakamba

Neil Taylor

Tyrone Mings (Updated)

LEFT TO RIGHT: Lansbury, Konsa, Steer, Nakamba, Mings, Kodjia

Norwich

Five Norwich players have new Star Heads.

Ibrahima Amadou

Mario Vrancic

Grant Hanley

Onel Hernandez

Christoph Zimmermann

LEFT TO RIGHT: Amadou, Vrancic, Hanley, Hernandez, Zimmermann

Sheffield United

Two Sheffield United player reportedly have new Star Heads.

Callum Robinson

Lys Mousset

Atletico Madrid

Atletico also have two new Star Heads.

Renan Lodi

Ivan Seponjic

Catholic University Sports Club

The Chilean club has six new Star Heads.

Matias Dituro

Luciano Aued

David Henriquez

Cesar Fuentes

Stefano Magnasco

Juan Cornejo

U.N.A.M

The Mexican club has seven new Star Heads.

Martin Barragan

Nicolas Freire

Carlos Gonzalez

Pablo Barrera

Jose Alberto Castillo

Diego Rosales

Brian Figueroa

Of course, we're relying on gamers who have posted to EA FIFA Forums for these Star Heads, so they may not be 100% accurate, but we like to think they're trustworthy!

Some gamers may be confused as to why updated Star Heads have been given to two random South American teams - these updates are likely due to EA's recent announcement that the Copa Libertadores is coming to FIFA 20.

HAT TRICK: All three South American trophies will be included in the update

Soon, gamers will be able to take control of historic clubs from Uruguay, Peru, Paraguay, Ecuador and beyond, as you look to lead your team to glory.

These South American clubs will be able to use across Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Kick-Off and of course, the new CONMEBOL Libertadores Tournament Mode.

To read more about the recent announcement and watch the amazing trailer, head here.