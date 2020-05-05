UPDATED* FIFA 20 Patch: Title Update #16 Available on PS4, Xbox One & PC - New connection monitoring, updated kits, tifos & more

Despite no football in close to two months, EA isn't letting us down with FIAF 20's third title update in the lockdown period.
EA Community Manager, EA_Roger, recently posted on FIFA Forums confirming that Title Update #16 has arrived on PC - it will come to consoles soon.
Keep reading for Title Update #16's full patch notes.
Considering this is the third update in around six weeks following Title Update #14 and Title Update #15, the new patch is unsurprisingly brief.
General
Made the following gameplay change:
- Added a Connection Monitoring option in Settings
- This option enables the display of certain information regarding your connection while in an online match
- This option is currently only available to a select group of players while we gather feedback and tune the associated values We will communicate our plans for releasing this to a wider audience when more information is available
- All other players will see this option as greyed out, and will not be able to toggle it on at this time
READ MORE: Everything we know about FIFA 20’s TOTS Promo
Visuals
One visual change has been made and one visual issue has been resolved.
Made the following Visual change:
- Updates to multiple kits and tifos
READ MORE: FIFA 20 TOTS Serie A prediction – Immobile, Ronaldo & more
Addressed the following Visual issues:
- Scrolling line ups were not correctly displaying names
- In Volta, the avatar’s saved customisations were not displayed in some cases
READ MORE: FIFA 20 TOTS: Premier League REVEALED - De Bruyne, Van Dijk & more