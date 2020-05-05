UPDATED* FIFA 20 Patch: Title Update #16 Available on PS4, Xbox One & PC - New connection monitoring, updated kits, tifos & more

Despite no football in close to two months, EA isn't letting us down with FIAF 20's third title update in the lockdown period.

EA Community Manager, EA_Roger, recently posted on FIFA Forums confirming that Title Update #16 has arrived on PC - it will come to consoles soon.

Keep reading for Title Update #16's full patch notes.

Considering this is the third update in around six weeks following Title Update #14 and Title Update #15, the new patch is unsurprisingly brief.

General

Made the following gameplay change:

Added a Connection Monitoring option in Settings This option enables the display of certain information regarding your connection while in an online match This option is currently only available to a select group of players while we gather feedback and tune the associated values We will communicate our plans for releasing this to a wider audience when more information is available All other players will see this option as greyed out, and will not be able to toggle it on at this time



Visuals

One visual change has been made and one visual issue has been resolved.

Made the following Visual change:

Updates to multiple kits and tifos

Addressed the following Visual issues:

Scrolling line ups were not correctly displaying names

In Volta, the avatar’s saved customisations were not displayed in some cases

