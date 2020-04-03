FIFA 20: FUT Birthday Team 2 Predictions – Jovic, Sancho, Firmino & more

FUT BIRTHDAY TEAM 2 IS NOW OUT - FOLLOW THIS LINK TO SEE IT

FUT Birthday Team 2 is almost upon us, arriving at 6pm GMT / 1pm ET on Friday, 3 April.

Team 1 featured some incredible cards, such as Kylian Mbappe, Eden Hazard and Antoine Griezmann, but who will arrive this week?

These boosted cards will have targeted upgrades to their weak foot and skill moves, as well as an overall rating.

Check out our prediction for the FUT Birthday Team 2 below.

Ederson (OVR 91)

With no goalkeeper in the first FUT Birthday squad, will Ederson

be the first to receive a card in the Birthday promo? The Brazilian could

receive a healthy boost to his overall as well as being given five-star skills

moves.

Presnel Kimpembe (OVR 88)

French centre back Presnel Kimpembe is already quick and strong, making an 88 OVR card a tantalising prospect. The PSG defender could also be adept with both feet should he receive a five-star weak foot in the FUT Birthday celebrations.

Samuel Umtiti (OVR 89)

Once a favourite on Ultimate Team, a FUT Birthday card could take Samuel Umtiti back to those glory days. Quick centre backs are always popular on FIFA, and one with five-star skill moves will always become a legend!

Lucas Digne (OVR 87)

A revelation since arriving in the Premier League, Lucas

Digne is one of the Premier League’s top left backs. A five-star skill boost

and increase to his pace could see Digne become unstoppable down the left

flank.

Pedro (OVR 87)

Part of one of FIFA's best-ever teams while at Barcelona, Pedro boasts World Cup, Champions League and Premier League winners’ medals. An improvement to five-star skill moves would make Pedro an exciting player on FUT this week.

Leon Goretzka (OVR 89)

German all-rounder Leon Goretzka would be phenomenal should he be selected in FUT Birthday squad 2. With pace, power and quality attributes across the board, a five-star weak foot would make Goretzka a dominant force on Ultimate Team.

Isco (OVR 90)

Silky Real Madrid midfielder Isco could become a top

midfielder on Ultimate Team if he receives a Birthday boost. Five-star skill

moves coupled with his already excellent dribbling stats would allow him to

brush past defenders with ease!

Jadon Sancho (OVR 90)

English star Jadon Sancho is coveted by many clubs across Europe as he is tipped to become one of the best in the world.

A place in FUT Birthday squad 2 could see Sancho with five-star weak foot alongside his five-star skill moves, with a healthy upgrade to his attributes to boot.

Roberto Firmino (OVR 90)

The glue that links Liverpool’s deadly attacking trio, Roberto Firmino is integral to Jurgen Klopp’s Reds. Firmino already possesses five-star skills moves - add in five-star weak foot and he becomes deadly from all angles.

Ciro Immobile (OVR 91)

Ciro Immobile has been on fire this season, as shown by his four appearances in EA’s Team of the Week. A Birthday upgrade could see him with five-star skill moves to complement his already lethal finishing attributes.

Sergio Aguero (OVR 93)

A Premier League legend already, Sergio Aguero is an out-and-out goalscorer. The Argentine goal machine would become even more lethal should he receive either five-star weak foot or skill moves in the FUT Birthday promo.

Luka Jovic (OVR 88)

Luka Jovic has not enjoyed the debut season in Spain that he would have hoped for. However, the Serbian has time on his side to reach his potential, a potential we could see a glimpse of with a FUT Birthday card!

Dimitri Payet (OVR 87)

French star Dimitri Payet was regarded as one of Europe’s best not so long ago. A FUT Birthday card could replicate his former glories when he won Euro 2018’s player of the tournament - this could include five-star skills and weak foot.

Mario Gotze (OVR 86)

The 2014 World Cup hero back in 2014, Mario Gotze fired Germany to glory in extra-time to overcome Lionel Messi’s Argentina.

Gotze has since returned to Dortmund where it all began and could receive a big boost this week, including five-star skill moves.

Michail Antonio (OVR 85)

West Ham powerhouse Michail Antonio could have a serious impact on Ultimate Team should he be given a Birthday card. The English winger has plenty of pace and strength, but could add five-star skills to his arsenal this week.

FUT Birthday Team 2 Loading Screen

FIFA knows how to get people excited. A new loading screen for the FUT Birthday team teases three new Ultimate Team players.

The newest FIFA 20 FUT Birthday loading screen has some big hints

It gives away one’s nationality and a skill, one’s position and overall, and one’s nationality, overall, and a skill.

This teaser format is extra juicy as we all have to figure out the players from different bits of info.

One Twitter user, @Infernooo_, has had a stab at guessing who the players will be – check out his mock-up below.

PLAYER PREDICTIONS: Could Bale, Martial and Costa be coming in the new Team?

A Douglas Costa card with five-star weak foot and skill moves is an exciting prospect for FUT players.

To find out more about the FUT loading screen, head here.