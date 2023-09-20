EA FC 24 is here with the Web App now officially out fans are buzzing to get started with building their Ultimate Teams. Although they cannot play the game yet the Web App allows them to get a little head start! TOTW 1 is also officially out allowing fans to have a first look into the first 'inform' players!

The official player ratings have given fans loads of players to consider for their starter squads, and there is lots of Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and Clubs content on our website.

With not too much to do on the Web App players have gone straight to preview packs to see if they have had any luck from the get-go packs!

Web App Preview Pack reactions

The Web App is finally here and fans can get started with building their Ultimate Teams.

One thing we have noticed is... there's not too much we can do without starter packs or welcome back packs!

click to enlarge + 5

Fans have gone directly to the preview pack section to see if there is any luck and we have some funny reactions to show you!

Lucky or unlucky?

Fans are previewing their packs and are getting super lucky but cannot purchase the pack due to a lack of coins!

click to enlarge + 5

Popp in a pack!

@EASPORTSFCUK got lucky packing Popp, a great striker in the game at 88-rated she would sell for a hefty fee at the start of EA FC 24 Ultimate Team!

click to enlarge + 5

Packing Son!

It must be mixed emotions for @FC24News packing one of the best Premier League players in the game and not being able to afford the pack!

click to enlarge + 5

An Icon in a pack!

This is by far the toughest pack we have seen, packing Cafu but not being able to open the pack is heart-wrenching! As shared by @FUT24News packing an Icon in FC 24 should be the most exciting thing ever but now it is a waiting game to afford this pack!

click to enlarge + 5

For the latest EA FC 24 news keep up to date with RealSport101!