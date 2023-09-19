No Starter Packs for EA FC 24?!

EA FC 24 is out this Friday from the seven-day early access, with fans buzzing to get started with the official release date next week, it is fair to say FC 24 is basically here!

We have the latest FC 24 Web App news as the Web App will be out very soon, however, fans are NOT happy with this news...

Starter packs in FC 24

News broke out before the Web App was released for EA FC 24 that there will be NO starter packs in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Starter packs in Ultimate Team have been around since FIFA 11, however, now in the first title of EA FC they have been removed from Ultimate Team. Starter packs are used to give players a head start in their UT squad as players would pick a nation they want to base their squad around.

From here players would get a selection of kits to pick from and also a 'starter pack' with a few gold players to join their Ultimate Team.

This starter pack gave players the opportunity to build up some coins from the players in the starter pack to start trading and grow their Ultimate Teams on the Web App before fans can play the game.

Reactions to no starter packs

Fans online are not happy that EA Sports has removed the starter pack from Ultimate Team as it halts their time for progression in the game before Early Access is out on consoles.

@downset111 on Twitter replied stating, 'So for 2 days we just get to stare at our bronze teams with a loan they'll generously gift us'

With @MattyFenwickATC added to this by saying, 'Web app is completely pointless then'.

Many fans cannot believe that this is real as the Web App would be completely pointless without a starter pack, thus, EA Sports must have something new up their sleeves.

