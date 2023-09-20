EA FC 24 is here with the Web App now officially out and a look into the first 'inform' players!

Table of contents EA FC TOTW 1 players Robert Lewandowski (91 OVR) Mohamed Salah (90 OVR) Paulo Dybala (87 OVR) Sakina Karchaoui (87 OVR)

With Team of the Week 1 now officially out, let's take a look at these players!

EA FC TOTW 1 players

The latest update in TOTW news has been revealed with the first Team of the Week, and instead of 23 players in the TOTW, there will now be a reduction down to 18 players in EA FC 24, meaning there will be a lot less informs throughout the year!

We have an amazing Team of the Week to showcase today making the launch of FC 24 even more exciting as we now have the chance to pack these amazing cards!

Manchester City star Doku is one to watch as he joins the TOTW with a fresh-looking Manchester City card with 94 pace and 86 dribbling he looks amazing! Mkhitaryan is another card that looks underrated with just his defending and physicality lacking a little, we predict this card will not be too expensive and is 100% worth a try!

Robert Lewandowski (91 OVR)

Lewandowski is the star player in EA FC 24 with this amazing card! 91 shooting and 88 dribbling at the start of EA FC 24, everyone will be hoping to pack this card in Ultimate Team!

Mohamed Salah (90 OVR)

Salah joins EA FC 24 Ultimate Team with a 90-rated inform! This card looks INSANE with 90 pace, 88 shooting, and 89 dribbling! Fans were not happy with Salah being downgraded in EA FC 24, so they will be happy now that he has a TOTW in the first week!

Paulo Dybala (87 OVR)

Paulo Dybala is the only male player to have the 'flair' PlayStyles+ in EA FC 24 and he now joins Ultimate Team with an inform card! His stats are insane and with the Flair PlayStyles+ he will be even better!

Sakina Karchaoui (87 OVR)

Karchaoui joins as the highest rated Women's player in TOTW 1 and what a card she has! 90 pace, 88 dribbling, and 81 defending. Karchaoui is instantly the best LB in EA FC 24 so far!

Mats Hummels (85 OVR)

Tariq Lamptey (84 OVR)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (84 OVR)

Muhammed Aktürkoglu (81 OVR)

Salem Al Dawsari (81 OVR)

Braian Ojeda (81 OVR)

Serhou Guirassy (81 OVR)

Terem Moffi (81 OVR)

Jeremy Doku (81 OVR)

Alexandre Oukidja (80 OVR)

Carlinhos (80 OVR)

Haris Tabakovic (80 OVR)

Alen Halilovic (80 OVR)

Jelle Bataille (80 OVR)

