The 2023/24 Sky Bet Championship season has concluded in dramatic fashion, with two clubs celebrating promotion to the English top flight, while three others endure the disappointment of relegation to League 1.

One of the teams that will be going up against the big dogs next season is Ipswich Town, who are returning to the Premier League after a 22-year absence.

In this article, we'll discuss whether or not their stadium will feature in FC 25 later this year, and explain why Ipswich fans shouldn't get their hopes up about it just yet.

Will Portman Road be in FC 25?

Ipswich Town will be playing in the Premier League next season after their promotion was confirmed following a 2-0 win over Huddersfield on the final day of the 2023/24 Championship campaign.

They will join Leicester City and the winner of the Championship Play-Offs in the English top flight, which has left many of their supporters wondering if Portman Road will be in FC 25 when it launches later this year.

Ipswich Default Stadium

While EA is yet to confirm if it will feature in FC 25, the good news is that they have added new stadiums to the game based on previous promotions to the Premier League for some time now, so we fully expect the same to apply to Portman Road.

However, recent stadium controversy in FC 24 should come as a warning that Portman Road's addition may not be as plain sailing as expected.

That's because it took EA just over six months to add Luton Town's Kenilworth Road to the game, and it still isn't available to use in Career Mode or Ultimate Team, which is currently being investigated.

EA art director Fab Muoio said that the scanning process for Kenilworth Road proved a "great challenge" due to its unique surroundings, but Ipswich Town fans will be hoping that proceedings to add Portman Road will be much smoother and quicker.

Kenilworth Road

We will update this page as and when new information becomes available, so keep an eye out for further details on Portman Road in FC 25 right here.

