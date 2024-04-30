FC 24 Developer Explains Kenilworth Road "Challenge"

It took just over six months for Luton Town's Kenilworth Road to be added to FC 24, and EA has now spoken out on the unique challenge that the stadium provided for developers.

Luton Town defied the odds and secured promotion to the Premier League after overcoming Coventry City in the Championship play-off final in May last year, starting what turned out to be a lengthy process to get Kenilworth Road in the game.

After months of speculation and frustration over where the stadium was, EA finally introduced it to FC 24 via a Title Update in April, over 200 days since the FIFA successor launched.

EA Explain Kenilworth Road Process

EA art director, Fab Muoio, has said that the scanning process for Kenilworth Road proved a "great challenge" after it was eventually added to FC 24.

For some time now, EA has added new stadiums to the game for clubs that have been promoted to the top flight, and leaks initially revealed that Luton Town would be no different.

Kenilworth Road

However, FC 24 players and Luton fans, in particular, grew increasingly frustrated over their grounds continued absence as the Premier League season entered the latter stages.

Speaking to the BBC, Muoio explained why it took so long for Kenilworth Road to make its way into the game, citing the unique surroundings as one of the many obstacles.

"I think the shape of it and the size, compared to some of our larger stadiums - it's a bit on the smaller side. Just looking at the row of houses close by and ensuring it works with our gameplay cameras and there's no issues there when it comes to play-ability. We have to do our best to recreate it as accurately as possible while still making sure we have play-ability."

Whilst some players are relieved to see the Hatters' ground in FC 24, others are extremely disappointed by the fact that it's only playable in Kick Off and not Career Mode or Ultimate Team.

Kenilworth Road

Despite it being just over a week since Kenilworth Road became available, it is still only accessible via Kick Off if you search for it in the Match Settings menu.

So far, EA has not commented on this, and it remains to be seen whether the stadium will be added to other game modes within FC 24 moving forward.

Do you want to see Kenilworth Road in Career Mode and Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments below!

