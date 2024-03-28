FC 24: New Career Mode Wonderkid has INSANE Potential

Another future gem!

28 Mar 2024 3:20 PM +00:00

We've officially arrived at the halfway mark since FC 24 was released, and whilst it's difficult to overlook many of the gameplay flaws, EA continues to deploy updates to keep fans satisfied.

One of those updates involves squads, with players either receiving new ratings or being added to the game for the very first time, just like Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri.

The youngster is currently one of the most highly-regarded talents in England, and EA has recognised this by giving him an impressive potential rating that will delight Career Mode managers.

Arsenal wonderkid added to FC 24

A new FC 24 Squad Update was released on 27 March and included Arsenal midfielder, Ethan Nwaneri.

Making his Premier League debut against Brentford in September 2022, Nwaneri became the youngest player to appear in the English top flight aged just 15.

click to enlarge + 2 Ethan Nwaneri

Since then, Nwaneri has been involved with the Arsenal first-team in training and on the subs bench, making one further appearance during the Gunners' 6-0 win away to West Ham earlier this season.

It is for the Arsenal Under-21s and Under-18s that he has impressed the most, however, racking up 31 goal contributions across 45 appearances, and the recently turned 17-year-old has just signed his first professional contract with the club.

Possessing clear and obvious talent in real life, EA has ensured Nwaneri's ability is also reflected in FC 24 by handing him 86 potential, putting him amongst some of the most exciting talents in the game.

click to enlarge + 2 Ethan Nwaneri stats

In terms of Nwaneri's starting OVR which is 61, it may seem low at first, but it is actually on the higher end of the scale for players his age within FC 24. Stats include 78 balance, 74 agility, and 71 acceleration, making him strong and nimble in possession.

Will you be using Ethan Nwaneri in FC 24 Career Mode? Let us know in the comments below!

Golazo Promo Up Next in Ultimate Team | TOTW 28 Out Now | Ultimate Birthday Team 2 Out Now | How to do the Bellingham Celebration in FC 24 | Spring Title Update Patch Notes | Showdown Series SBCs

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.