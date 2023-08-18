Several New Stadiums Rumoured to Hit EA FC 24

One of the most authentic features of any EA Sports game is their use of real stadiums. Each year, fans cry out for new stadiums to be added, usually from their team, and slowly but surely the database for arenas grows.

This creates authenticity like no other, whether you are playing Ultimate Team, Career Mode, or even Clubs, the use of a stadium from the real world just adds to the gaming experience.

Although we have become familiar with Town Park and O Dromo, EA created stadiums, there are rumours from reliable sources of 12 new stadiums coming to EA Sports FC 24.

New stadiums for EA FC 24

Rumours have been flying around all summer about which stadiums will be added to EA Sports FC 24 upon release on 29 September.

Several sources including @FUTZONEFIFA on Twitter, have released reliable information that these new stadiums will be coming to the game next month.

So, let's have a look at the list!

Kenilworth Road (Luton Town)

Firstly, we take a look at Luton Town’s Kenilworth Road, a unique stadium coming to the Premier League this year.

At just over 10,000 capacity, this stadium will be the smallest ground in Premier League history and is incredibly different from any other.

The entrance for the away fans is located in between houses, so the traveling supporters have to walk through someone’s garden.

Any botched volley from yourself could end up through someone’s window in EA FC 24.

Celtic Park (Celtic) & Ibrox Stadium (Rangers)

Two additions from Scotland should be coming this year.

Celtic Park is a 60,000-seater and the largest ground in the country and home to Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic, the current Scottish Premiership champions.

click to enlarge + 2 Celtic Park coming to EA FC 24

The atmosphere in this stadium is electric, so much so that Lionel Messi has said it’s his favourite stadium.

You are bound to be seeing the Green Brigade too, with their TIFOs in the North curve standing section of the ground.

A little over five miles away is Ibrox Stadium, home to Old Firm rivals Rangers.

Glasgow is divided by these two sides and having both stadiums in EA FC 24 will make for fantastic authenticity when it comes to this rivalry.

This old school stadia has a capacity of 50,000 and once again has an incredible atmosphere. With both sides fighting for the Scottish Premiership and in Europe too, Career Mode could be a lot of fun this year.

click to enlarge + 2 Rangers in FIFA 23

As for Ultimate Team, both teams have a huge following, and these stadiums will likely be used a lot.

Other stadiums

There are 10 more stadiums rumoured to be coming to EA FC 24 next month, here is the list:

Vonovia Ruhrstadion (VFL Bochum)

Millerntor Stadion (FC St. Pauli)

Sportpark Ronhof (Greuther Furth)

StrongHER Stadium (VFL Wolfsburg - Women's team)

Estadio Di Stefano (Real Madrid - Women's team)

PH Stadium (UD Almeria)

Estadio Martinez Valero (Elche)

Stade Pierre-Mauroy (LOSC Lille)

Stadio Friuli (Udinese)

Cairo International Stadium (Al Ahly)

Happy with the new stadiums in EA Sports FC 24?

These new stadiums will please many EA FC 24 fans, especially those who support these teams, and EA has smashed it out of the park to acquire licenses for all these teams.

Loading...

Although Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena could still be missing from the game, it appears the franchise has gone above and beyond to make up for that.

From 75,000 seats to 5,000, these new stadiums will add more realism to EA FC 24, so which of these in your favourite?