EA FC 24 fever is here as we arrive closer to the full release of the game on 29, September 2023.

EA Sports have been busy this summer releasing pitch noes and title updates for their new era splitting from FIFA and moving into the first title of EA Sports FC. From Gameplay to Matchday Experience, Career Mode and Ultimate Team, fans now have a good understanding on what to expect with this new title.

We can expect to see more new announcements of clubs and potentially even league partnerships released during the build up of EA FC 24.

A first Egyptian club added to EA FC 24

Egyptian Premier League giants Al Ahly, have officially and finally been added into EA FC 24.

The recent Champion of Africa in 2020 , 2021 & 2023 - Al Ahlys SC have won a total of 11 African Championships League's. A huge club with a massive fan base that will now finally be able to play with their club in EA FC 24.

Eleven African Championship League titles gleam in Al Ahly's illustrious trophy cabinet, a testament to their indomitable spirit and unwavering determination. And now, with the addition in EA FC 24, the entire fanbase will not be able to play with their players on every game mode.

With this influx of players joining EA FC 24, we hope to see more emphasis on football leagues outside of Europe such as the Egyptian Premier League receiving similar attention to the Saudi Pro League. The more clubs and leagues added into EA FC 24 the better, allowing for football fans across thr world to enjoy EA FC 24 with their favourite clubs.

Moving from FIFA to EA FC, EA Sports seem to have more flexibility on who they partner up with allowing for exclusive partnerships in the game. More details are yet to surface on more confirmed clubs or leagues however, this is a great first step for Egyptian football and we hope that more clubs are announced in the near future.

