Ligue 1 set to have BIZARRE name in FC 25

05 Mar 2024 5:01 PM +00:00

As we pass the five-month mark since FC 24's turbulent release, fans have already got one eye on the next game which is expected to arrive later this year.

Not much is known about FC 25 at the moment, but what we do know is that Ligue 1 will likely have a new name when EA's next instalment eventually drops.

Whether it's The Undertaker making an appearance at the Riyadh Season Cup final in Saudi Arabia or remote control cars delivering the ball onto the pitch, nothing should surprise us when it comes to modern-day football, but the French top-flight is continuing to raise eyebrows.

Ligue 1 to be renamed in FC 25

If you thought things couldn't get any weirder when Ligue 1 was renamed 'Ligue 1 Uber Eats' a few years ago, then we're afraid you were wrong. That's because Ligue 1 is now set to be renamed after McDonald's, with the fast food chain reportedly closing in on a naming rights deal.

That's according to RMC Sport journalist Daniel Riolo, who added that Ligue 1 will become known as 'Ligue 1 McDonald's' next year once the deal is complete.

Riolo further revealed that the new partnership will make a noticeable difference for Ligue 1 financially, with the McDonald's deal earning around £17 million per season over the next three years compared to Uber Eats' £13 million per year.

This development means FC 25 is likely to feature the new Ligue 1 name, although it remains to be seen if the sponsorship will be in effect for launch or added via a future Title Update.

The main question is, will Kylian Mbappe be a 'Ligue 1 McDonald's' star? Well, it's said that the deal with McDonald's could help soften the blow should the Frenchman depart, with his exit likely to hurt the league's commercial income.

What are your thoughts on the proposed name change coming to Ligue 1? Let us know below!

