Is Lamine Camara in FC 24?

Senegal's next superstar!

The Africa Cup of Nations has begun, and despite the esteemed competition not being available in FC 24, players can still keep their eyes on the stars of the tournament with plenty of young talents emerging through Africa's biggest competition.

Ultimate Team is a place for only the best, and young stars with low ratings are quickly overlooked in the game mode, however, Career Mode is where low OVR and high-potential players become the superstars, and a new talent has emerged in the Africa Cup of Nations, who is available in FC 24!

Lamine Camara is a young Senegalese talent who has already made a name for himself in the opening match of the tournament scoring two goals against Gambia, and he has great potential in Career Mode!

Lamine Camara AFCON

FC 24 Career Mode is a hub for hidden superstars, and the idea of growing young talents into the best players in the world is the reason why millions of gamers worldwide dive into a CM save every year when a new FIFA or EA FC game is released.

Amongst the popular names of Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Gavi, are lesser-known players who despite not being world stars already, are slowly making a name for themselves, and a new name has burst onto the scene.

With AFCON underway, Senegal are the reigning champions, and looking to defend their crown in the Ivory Coast.

With huge names like Sadio Mane, and Kalidou Koulibaly to name a few, finding a place in the Senegalese squad isn't easy, yet one 20-year-old has done just that.

click to enlarge + 2 Sadio Mane

Lamine Camara started the opening AFCON match against Gambia, and scored two goals for Senegal in a 3-0 victory.

Two fantastically taken goals were scored with Camara's second being a peach of a strike that curled into the top right corner from the edge of the box.

Lamine Camara FC 24

Many Career Mode fans are guilty of this, and we are too, but when we watch real-life football matches and spot a talented young baller, we instantly want to buy them in Career Mode.

That's the case with Camara who has caught the eye of media worldwide after his spectacular performance for Senegal, and he is available to buy in the game mode.

Camara plays for French side FC Metz, following in the footsteps of Sadio Mane, and another young player Pape Matar Sarr who is having a breakout season with Tottenham Hotspur.

click to enlarge + 2 Lamine Camara

The 20-year-old is a 68-rated CAM with a potential of 81, which can easily be succeeded with game time, and the right coaching.

Whether you begin a Career Mode save with Metz, or bring Camara to another club, you are sure to have a lot of fun with the Senegalese midfielder who is valued at £2.5 million.

We have lots more AFCON content, and if you would like to check out the highest-potential AFCON talents, then this is the place for you!

Tips & Guides for New Players | Title Update 7 Leaks With New Face Scans | EA Drop VAR Hint For FC 24 Successor | Best FC 24 Wonderkids | How to do the Griddy in FC 24 | Best Sliders for Realistic Gameplay

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.