AFCON is almost here, and the biggest tournament in Africa is set to grace the footballing world once more!

Every four years AFCON rolls around, and some of the world's biggest stars take centre stage representing their country in Africa's most prestigious competition.

For Career Mode fans it's the chance to take a look at some hidden gems who could become world stars, with the likes of Pape Sarr and Mohammed Kudus, plus many more, all making a name for themselves in the tournament.

FC 24 AFCON

AFCON begins on 13 January 2024, with reigning champions Senegal ready to defend their crown as the best team in Africa.

24 countries will battle it out in some box-office matches in the Ivory Coast in pursuit of the AFCON trophy, and although FC 24 does not have AFCON in the game, we have picked the highest potential player from each country, who you could sign in FC 24 Career Mode.

These players could have a breakout tournament, and soon be regarded as one of the best players in the world, with many stars making a name for themselves whilst playing for their country in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Highest potential player from every AFCON country in FC 24

We will go through all 24 countries competing in the Africa Cup of Nations, highlighting the highest potential player from representing each team.

This will give you an indication of the best African talents, who you could sign in your next Career Mode save.

We will go through each group in the tournament, highlighting the four highest potential players from each country, with some young stars and world-class talents involved!

Group A

Name Country Club Position OVR/POT Ousmane Diomande Ivory Coast Sporting CP CB 76 / 85 Saul Coco Equatorial Guinea Las Palmas CB 75 / 83 Marciano Guinea Bissau Almeria ST 62 / 79 Victor Osimhen Nigeria Napoli ST 88 / 91

Group B

Name Country Club Position OVR/POT Logan Costa Cape Verde Toulouse CB 71 / 83 Mohamed Salah Egypt Liverpool RW 89 / 89 Abdul Fattawu Issahaku Ghana Leicester City RW 71 / 86 Geny Catamo Mozambique Sporting CP RW 71 / 82

Group C

Name Country Club Position OVR/POT Andre Onana Cameroon Manchester United GK 83 / 84 Yankuba Minteh Gambia Feyenoord RW 69 / 85 Serhou Guirassy Guinea Stuttgart ST 80 / 80 Sadio Mane Senegal Al Nassr LM 86 / 86

Group D

Name Country Club Position OVR/POT Ismael Bennacer Algeria AC Milan CDM 84 / 89 Zito Luvumbo Angola Cagliari CF 72 / 83 Edmond Tapsoba Burkina Faso Bayer Leverkusen CB 81 / 85 Babacar Niasse Mauritania Guingamp GK 65 / 70

Group E

Name Country Club Position OVR/POT Cheick Doucoure Mali Crystal Palace CDM 79 / 84 Ryan Nyambe Namibia Derby County RB 68 / 71 Lyle Foster South Africa Burnley ST 69 / 78 Ellyes Skhiri Tunisia Eintracht Frankfurt CDM 81 / 82

Group F

Name Country Club Position OVR/POT Ngal'ayel Mukau DR Congo Mechelen CDM 64 / 81 Bilal El Khannouss Morocco Genk CAM 73 / 87 Novatus Miroshi Tanzania Shakhtar Donetsk LB 67 / 77 Lameck Banda Zambia Lecce LW 71 / 81

There we have it, those are all 24 highest potential players from every country competing in AFCON 2024.

AFCON throws up a bunch of surprises every four years, and EA has also given us a list of fantastic names containing world-class stars and hidden gems for us to try out in FC 24 Career Mode!

Which of these AFCON stars has caught your eye?

