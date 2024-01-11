AFCON is almost here, and the biggest tournament in Africa is set to grace the footballing world once more!
Every four years AFCON rolls around, and some of the world's biggest stars take centre stage representing their country in Africa's most prestigious competition.
For Career Mode fans it's the chance to take a look at some hidden gems who could become world stars, with the likes of Pape Sarr and Mohammed Kudus, plus many more, all making a name for themselves in the tournament.
FC 24 AFCON
AFCON begins on 13 January 2024, with reigning champions Senegal ready to defend their crown as the best team in Africa.
24 countries will battle it out in some box-office matches in the Ivory Coast in pursuit of the AFCON trophy, and although FC 24 does not have AFCON in the game, we have picked the highest potential player from each country, who you could sign in FC 24 Career Mode.
These players could have a breakout tournament, and soon be regarded as one of the best players in the world, with many stars making a name for themselves whilst playing for their country in the Africa Cup of Nations.
Highest potential player from every AFCON country in FC 24
We will go through all 24 countries competing in the Africa Cup of Nations, highlighting the highest potential player from representing each team.
This will give you an indication of the best African talents, who you could sign in your next Career Mode save.
We will go through each group in the tournament, highlighting the four highest potential players from each country, with some young stars and world-class talents involved!
Group A
Name
Country
Club
Position
OVR/POT
Ousmane Diomande
Ivory Coast
Sporting CP
CB
76 / 85
Saul Coco
Equatorial Guinea
Las Palmas
CB
75 / 83
Marciano
Guinea Bissau
Almeria
ST
62 / 79
Victor Osimhen
Nigeria
Napoli
ST
88 / 91
Group B
Name
Country
Club
Position
OVR/POT
Logan Costa
Cape Verde
Toulouse
CB
71 / 83
Mohamed Salah
Egypt
Liverpool
RW
89 / 89
Abdul Fattawu Issahaku
Ghana
Leicester City
RW
71 / 86
Geny Catamo
Mozambique
Sporting CP
RW
71 / 82
Group C
Name
Country
Club
Position
OVR/POT
Andre Onana
Cameroon
Manchester United
GK
83 / 84
Yankuba Minteh
Gambia
Feyenoord
RW
69 / 85
Serhou Guirassy
Guinea
Stuttgart
ST
80 / 80
Sadio Mane
Senegal
Al Nassr
LM
86 / 86
Group D
Name
Country
Club
Position
OVR/POT
Ismael Bennacer
Algeria
AC Milan
CDM
84 / 89
Zito Luvumbo
Angola
Cagliari
CF
72 / 83
Edmond Tapsoba
Burkina Faso
Bayer Leverkusen
CB
81 / 85
Babacar Niasse
Mauritania
Guingamp
GK
65 / 70
Group E
Name
Country
Club
Position
OVR/POT
Cheick Doucoure
Mali
Crystal Palace
CDM
79 / 84
Ryan Nyambe
Namibia
Derby County
RB
68 / 71
Lyle Foster
South Africa
Burnley
ST
69 / 78
Ellyes Skhiri
Tunisia
Eintracht Frankfurt
CDM
81 / 82
Group F
Name
Country
Club
Position
OVR/POT
Ngal'ayel Mukau
DR Congo
Mechelen
CDM
64 / 81
Bilal El Khannouss
Morocco
Genk
CAM
73 / 87
Novatus Miroshi
Tanzania
Shakhtar Donetsk
LB
67 / 77
Lameck Banda
Zambia
Lecce
LW
71 / 81
There we have it, those are all 24 highest potential players from every country competing in AFCON 2024.
AFCON throws up a bunch of surprises every four years, and EA has also given us a list of fantastic names containing world-class stars and hidden gems for us to try out in FC 24 Career Mode!
Which of these AFCON stars has caught your eye?
