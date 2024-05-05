How to Complete FC 24 TOTS Mohamed Simakan SBC, Costs & Solutions

The latest TOTS squads have been added to FC 24 Ultimate Team, featuring the Bundesliga and Frauen-Bundesliga instead of the Premier League and WSL. Here we give you the TOTS Mohamed Simakan SBC.

In celebration of the Bundesliga Team of the Season, EA has introduced a new SBC where players can acquire Bundesliga TOTS Mohamed Simakan by completing two squads.

Here are the most cost-effective solutions to help you finish the Bundesliga TOTS Mohamed Simakan SBC and recruit him to your Ultimate Team!

Bundesliga TOTS Mohamed Simakan SBC Cheapest Solutions

A fresh SBC has recently arrived in FC 24 Ultimate Team coinciding with the Bundesliga TOTS launch, and EA has introduced another exceptional card for players to acquire.

Mohamed Simakan, the Red Bull Leipzig standout, can now be obtained in Ultimate Team through SBC. Simply finish two squad-building challenges to secure his impressive new card.

Mohamed Simakan TOTS card boasts an impressive 90 rating, accompanied by exceptional attributes such as 87 pace, 91 defense, 91 physical, 99 jumping, 92 interceptions, and 96 standing tackle. Moreover, this French CB possesses three PlayStyles+: Pinged Pass, Intercept, and Slide Tackle.

With this knowledge about the player you'll be incorporating into your team, let's now delve into the process of completing the Bundesliga TOTS Mohamed Simakan SBC!

Bundesliga

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Bundesliga

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Bundesliga

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

France

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player France

Team Rating: Min 86

Squad:

France

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

After successfully submitting all the necessary squads for this SBC, you will have the opportunity to include Bundesliga TOTS Mohamed Simakan in your Ultimate Team by spending approximately 67K coins.

