How to Complete FC 24 TOTS Exequiel Palacios SBC, Costs & Solutions

The most recent TOTS squads have been included in FC 24 Ultimate Team, showcasing the Bundesliga and Frauen-Bundesliga instead of the Premier League and WSL. Below, we present to you the TOTS Exequiel Palacios SBC.

To commemorate the Bundesliga Team of the Season, EA has launched a fresh SBC that allows players to obtain Bundesliga TOTS Exequiel Palacios by fulfilling two squads.

Discover the most budget-friendly solutions to assist you in completing the Bundesliga TOTS Exequiel Palacios SBC and adding him to your Ultimate Team!

Bundesliga TOTS Exequiel Palacios SBC Cheapest Solutions

A brand new SBC has just arrived in FC 24 Ultimate Team alongside the Bundesliga TOTS launch, and EA has unveiled another extraordinary card for players to obtain.

Exequiel Palacios, the standout player from Bayer Leverkusen, is now available in Ultimate Team through SBC. All you need to do is complete three squad-building challenges to secure his impressive new card.

The TOTS card of Exequiel Palacios showcases a remarkable 92 rating, along with outstanding attributes like 88 pace, 88 shooting, 89 passing, 90 dribbling, 92 defending, and 88 physical. Additionally, this Argentinean CM is equipped with three PlayStyles+: Pinged Pass, Long Ball Pass, and Slide Tackle.

Now that you are familiar with the player you are adding to your team, let's proceed with the Bundesliga TOTS Exequiel Palacios SBC completion process!

Argentina

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Argentina

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Argentina

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Bundesliga

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Bundesliga

Team Rating: Min 88

Squad:

Bundesliga

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Min. 1 Players Any TOTS or TOTW

Team Rating: Min 89

Squad:

Top Form

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

Once you have efficiently submitted all the required squads for this SBC, you will be granted the chance to add Bundesliga TOTS Exequiel Palacios to your Ultimate Team by investing around 270K coins.

Do you have any intentions of finishing this SBC? Feel free to express your thoughts in the comment section!

