FC 24: Winter Wildcards Mina Objectives Guide

Huge pace upgrade!

The Winter Wildcards promo has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team, as the festive period is filled with tons of gifts from EA!

A new set of objectives is now available as part of the Winter Wildcards promo, with Fiorentina's Yerry Mina receiving a special item.

Together we will go through the complete guide to the Winter Wildcards Yerry Mina Objectives, available now in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Winter Wildcards Mina Objectives Guide

EA has just dropped the Winter Wildcards Team 3, and like with every promo drop, there is a new special card available via objectives.

click to enlarge + 3 Winter Wildcards Mina OBJ

This time, Yerry Mina is the recipient of the Winter Wildcard item and has had an insane upgrade!

Winter Wildcards Mina is 86-rated and comes with some incredible stats, including 89 defending, 87 physical, and 80 dribbling. The most notable upgrade is his pace, which has jumped up to 80 from 37!

Mina would make a great defensive partner with his teammate Dodo, who has a fantastic 87-rated Road to the Knockouts card.

Here are all of the objectives needed so that you can add Winter Wildcards Yerry Mina to your Ultimate Team for FREE!

Finish 5

Requirements:

Score 5 goals using players from the Serie A in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

80+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

click to enlarge + 3 Finish 5

Assist 3

Requirements:

Assist 3 goals using players with Min. 80 Defending in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

81+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Strong Defending

Requirements:

Concede no more than 2 goals per match in 3 separate matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

82+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Serie A Wins

Requirements:

Win 6 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 3 Serie A players in your starting 11.

Reward:

83+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

click to enlarge + 3 Serie A Wins

There we have it, once you have completed all of the objectives you will be able to add 86-rated Winter Wildcards Yerry Mina to your Ultimate Team for FREE!

You will also have a bunch of packs to open to try and pack one of the new Winter Wildcards.

Pep’s Legacy Evolutions Guide | Winter Wildcards Icon Moore SBC | EA Drop VAR Hint For FC 24 Successor | Winter Wildcards Out Now | TOTW 15 Out Now | How to do the Griddy in FC 24

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.