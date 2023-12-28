FC 24: How to complete Winter Wildcards Immobile SBC - Costs & Solutions

Goals, goals, goals.

Winter Wildcards has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team during the festive period, and with Christmas over, we are excited about what 2024 can bring.

But first, we have a brand-new SBC available in Ultimate Team, with Italian striker Ciro Immobile receiving a Winter Wildcards item.

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions for the SBC so you can add Winter Wildcards Immobile to your Ultimate Team.

Winter Wildcards Immobile SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just added a new Squad Building Challenge into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with Lazio striker Ciro Immobile the latest player to be given a Winter Wildcards item.

click to enlarge + 4 Winter Wildcards Immobile

Winter Wildcards have been a huge hit with fans over the festive period, and there are a bunch of players who have been given crazy stats throughout this promo.

With Winter Wildcards Team 3 around the corner, Immobile is the final release during Team 2, and he has been given an 88-rated Winter Wildcards item.

He also has some fantastic stats, including 90 shooting, 89 pace, and 82 dribbling, making him a lethal threat in front of goal!

Lazio, or Latium, players have featured in many promos already this year, with TOTGS Luis Alberto, RTTK Pedro, and TOTW Felipe Anderson, all viable chemistry links to Immobile.

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Winter Wildcards Immobile SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Italy

Requirements:

Italy Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 Italy

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Serie A

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Players of the Week: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 Serie A

Reward:

Small Rare Gold Players Pack

85-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 85-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Mixed Players Pack

Once you are done completing the requirements necessary for this Squad Building Challenge, you will be able to add Winter Wildcards Ciro Immobile to your Ultimate Team.

This SBC should set you back around 119k coins.

