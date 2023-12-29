FC 24: How to complete Winter Wildcards Icon Wright SBC - Costs & Solutions

2023 is coming to an end, and EA has decided to go out with a bang, releasing Winter Wildcards SBCs throughout the festive period!
The latest Winter Wildcard SBC is here, and English Icon Ian Wright is now available in FC 24 Ultimate Team.
Together we will go through the cheapest solutions to completing this Squad Building Challenge so that you can add the former Arsenal striker to your Ultimate Team.
Winter Wildcards Icon Wright SBC cheapest solutions
EA has just released a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team with Arsenal legend Ian Wright receiving a Winter Wildcards Icon item.
The card is available for all players to complete, and he is now a 90-rated player thanks to his Winter Wildcard upgrade.
Wright was a prolific goal scorer in his playing days, which is why his shooting stat is 86! He also has other fantastic stats including 91 pace, 89 dribbling, and 5-star skill moves!
With all Icon cards in FC 24, they get full chemistry in every team and also give each teammate an extra chemistry boost, so it's useful to have an Icon in your team if you would like to use a bunch of players from different leagues and nations.
Now that you know, what kind of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Winter Wildcards Ian Wright SBC!
Born Legend
Requirements:
- Exactly 11 Rare Players
- Player Quality: Exactly Bronze
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
Requirements:
- Exactly 11 Rare Players
- Player Quality: Exactly Silver
Squad:
Reward:
- Three Common Gold Players Pack
On a Loan
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 81
Squad:
Reward:
- Winter Wildcards Icon Ian Wright 5-match loan
The Three Lions
Requirements:
- Min. 1 England Player
- Team Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
League Legend
Requirements:
- Min. 1 Premier League Player
- Min. 1 Team of the Week Players
- Team Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Mixed Players Pack
86-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Rare Gold Players Pack
Top-notch
Requirements:
- Min. 1 Team of the Week players
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Mixed Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Min. 1 Team of the Week players
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
Once you have submitted all of the squads necessary for this SBC, you will be able to add 90-rated Winter Wildcards Icon Ian Wright to your Ultimate Team.
This SBC will set you back around 614k coins!
