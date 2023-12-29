FC 24: How to complete Winter Wildcards Icon Wright SBC - Costs & Solutions

Do you need a new striker?

2023 is coming to an end, and EA has decided to go out with a bang, releasing Winter Wildcards SBCs throughout the festive period!

The latest Winter Wildcard SBC is here, and English Icon Ian Wright is now available in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions to completing this Squad Building Challenge so that you can add the former Arsenal striker to your Ultimate Team.

Winter Wildcards Icon Wright SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just released a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team with Arsenal legend Ian Wright receiving a Winter Wildcards Icon item.

Winter Wildcards Icon Wright

The card is available for all players to complete, and he is now a 90-rated player thanks to his Winter Wildcard upgrade.

Wright was a prolific goal scorer in his playing days, which is why his shooting stat is 86! He also has other fantastic stats including 91 pace, 89 dribbling, and 5-star skill moves!

With all Icon cards in FC 24, they get full chemistry in every team and also give each teammate an extra chemistry boost, so it's useful to have an Icon in your team if you would like to use a bunch of players from different leagues and nations.

Now that you know, what kind of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Winter Wildcards Ian Wright SBC!

Born Legend

Requirements:

Exactly 11 Rare Players

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Squad:

Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Exactly 11 Rare Players

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Squad:

Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 81

Squad:

On a Loan

Reward:

Winter Wildcards Icon Ian Wright 5-match loan

The Three Lions

Requirements:

Min. 1 England Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

The Three Lions

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

League Legend

Requirements:

Min. 1 Premier League Player

Min. 1 Team of the Week Players

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

League Legend

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

86-Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Rare Gold Players Pack

Top-notch

Requirements:

Min. 1 Team of the Week players

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

Top-notch

Reward:

Rare Mixed Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Min. 1 Team of the Week players

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

Once you have submitted all of the squads necessary for this SBC, you will be able to add 90-rated Winter Wildcards Icon Ian Wright to your Ultimate Team.

This SBC will set you back around 614k coins!

