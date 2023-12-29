FC 24: UT Champs extended to 4 days

More time to complete!

The gifts keep on coming during this festive period, and with Christmas out of the way, players are looking towards 2024, and seeing what FC 24 Ultimate Team will bring!

With Winter Wildcards taking over Ultimate Team, EA has given players an extra day to complete Weekend League games to be in with a chance of packing one of the new players in packs!

UT Champions extended

FC 24 has been a rollercoaster since its release three months ago, in September 2023, and developers have made many updates throughout the game cycle.

With that being said, things are looking up for FC 24 players now, especially in the beloved Ultimate Team game mode, with EA ensuring that all players are satisfied when fighting it out for wins.

Overpowered mechanics and glitches have been nerfed quickly, and despite there being seven updates since the game dropped, EA has stayed on top of the problems in the game.

Amongst bugs and glitch updates, EA has also been willing to make changes to the game which they feel will benefit players, and the latest update has received a positive reaction from the community.

Ultimate Team Champions, otherwise known as Weekend League, has been extended from three days to FOUR, throughout Season 3 of Ultimate Team, giving players an extra day to complete the 20 matches necessary for the game mode.

Community reaction

This will give players more of a chance to complete the games in time, especially those who work during the weekend, or are attending events like football matches, and don't have the time to play Weekend League.

Many players are delighted with this extension, although some do remember the times when you had to play 40 matches in just two days!

A popular figure in the FC 24 @DonkTrading said: "New FUT Champions schedule.

"Season 3 = Extra 24 hours.

"4 day weekend league = big W."

Another Twitter user, @mcjayd87 said: "It should always be like this for people who work weekends."

It's clear that this decision made by EA to extend Weekend League by an extra day has been well taken by the FC 24 Ultimate Team community, and this is a great way for EA to end the year, especially with how fans felt just a few months prior!

